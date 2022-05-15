Council to minimise disruption to businesses when building new $19m wharf

Akaroa’s 134-year-old wharf is being replaced after it was deemed uneconomical to keep repairing and maintaining it.

Work on a new $19 million wharf for Akaroa is expected to start in two years.

A new wharf, approved by Christchurch City Council last week, will replace the existing one, which is 134 years old.

The new version will be rebuilt in the same position and at 155 metres will be the same length, and will have three pontoon structures. It will also be half a metre higher to allow for sea level rise and storm surges.

The existing wharf at Akaroa, nestled in Canterbury’s Bank Peninsula, is reaching the end of its viable life. It has been deemed uneconomical to keep repairing and maintaining it.

About 19 cruise ships are booked to visit Akaroa between November 2022 and March 2023.

Detailed design work will begin following a tender process. Demolition of the existing structure and construction of the new wharf is expected to start in 2024 and be completed by June 30, 2025.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said the end result would be a structure that retained the setting, look and feel of the existing wharf.

“The wharf is an integral part of the coastal landscape and identity of Akaroa township, and retaining that has been uppermost in people’s minds as this concept design has been developed.”

The council will continue to work closely with Ōnuku Rūnanga and Heritage New Zealand to integrate the story of the wharf into the new structure.

The work will cause major disruption to commercial operators who use the wharf each day, but the businesses support the work being done, and the council said staff would work with them over temporary access during the construction period.

Christchurch City Council The new $19m wharf will be same length (155m) but will be 500 millimetres higher.

A council report said staff would also investigate opportunities for upgrading Drummonds Wharf, Dalys Wharf, or the Wainui Wharf across the harbour.

The worst interruption should be during the quieter time of year, the report said.

“The intent is to avoid any temporary closure of any business as far as is reasonably practicable.”

Two privately-owned buildings on the wharf will remain, but how they might be connected to the new higher structure is still being discussed by the council.