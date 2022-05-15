Slip hits van during wet weekend on the West Coast

Much of the country has experienced a cloudy and wet weekend, with several heavy rain watches and warnings issued by MetService. (File photo)

A parked van was hit by a slip after a weekend of continuous rain on the West Coast.

The region was hit with heavy rain on Saturday as a front moved onto the South Island after a fine end to the week, MetService said.

A heavy rain watch was issued along the West Coast, while a heavy rain warning was issued over Fiordland.

On Sunday, emergency services were called to reports of a slip on the Lower Buller Gorge Rd, near the Fern Arch Half Bridge, shortly before 3pm, a police spokesperson said.

A parked van was hit but no one was inside at the time, they said.

The slip blocked the Westport-bound lane, which remained closed as of 7pm.

The rain moved eastwards off the West Coast throughout the day on Sunday, MetService said, affecting the middle of the country.

Between 15 millimetres and 50mm of rain was expected to accumulate by Monday morning.

A heavy rain warning was issued for Taranaki, while heavy rain watches were in place for Taihape, Taumarunui, and Taupo.