Big win for musician who puts smiles on little faces

A Christchurch musician has taken out one of the top honours at this year’s NZ Children’s Music Awards.

Michal​ Bush, who performs as Music with Michal, won best children’s music artist with her nominated album Summer Days.

Her win comes just days after she came second in the children’s category of the International Songwriting Competition, which attracts thousands of entries each year. She won that accolade for her song Brave, which was named best children’s song at last year’s NZ Children’s Music Awards.

Bush was buzzing following her latest triumph during Sunday’s family-friendly awards ceremony at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

“I’m just over the moon. It’s feels like a mammoth thing to happen. It validates all the hours and hours of work.”

Bush has released two albums and a series of emotional wellbeing videos, while also publishing five children’s picture books.

She started writing music for children when the eldest of her three daughters was born in 2012. Her daughters now feature in many of her videos and also sing on the album.

Supplied Christchurch-based Michal Bush writes and performs children's songs as Music with Michal.

Her songs are described as a “perfect blend of silly and meaningful, fun and heartfelt” that are “guaranteed to put a smile on the faces of children and grown-ups alike”.

Other winners include Kath Bee​, Ryan Beehre​ and Luke Epapara​, who won best children’s song for E Tū Tāngata – Stand Together performed by Mika Elley featuring Kurnel MC.

Chris Lam Sam won the best children’s music video for Song About Nothing, produced by Mukpuddy​ Animation.