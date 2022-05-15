Separate crashes, one into a garage, another into a ditch, leave two in serious condition

Emergency services were called to a crash on Breens Rd, Bishopdale about 7.30pm on Sunday.

Two people are in a serious condition after separate crashes in Christchurch, including one in which a person was trapped in an overturned vehicle in a ditch.

Emergency services, including the serious crash unit, were called to reports of a car crashing into a garage on Breens Rd, Bishopdale about 7.30pm on Sunday.

A St John spokesperson said a person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

About 10 minutes later, fire crews, ambulance and police were called to a crash on Curletts Rd, Middleton.

A car was reported to be upside down in a ditch, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

One person was trapped and had to be freed by fire crews.

The person was in a serious condition, a St John spokesperson said.