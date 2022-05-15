Police concerned for wellbeing of missing 14-year-old boy

Police are seeking sightings of 14-year-old Leighton, who went missing from his Kaiapoi home last Sunday.

Police and the family of a missing 14-year-old have concerns for his wellbeing after he was last seen a week ago.

Leighton went missing from his Kaiapoi home in Canterbury on May 8, police said.

“He has not been in contact with family since.

“Police and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.”

A police spokesperson said there were no updates on his search on Sunday evening.

Anyone with information on Leighton’s whereabouts should contact police on 105 quoting file number 220508/9552.