Government spent $4 million on failed Christchurch residential rehab programme

Kāinga Ora purchased this property for a proposed rehab programme for $2.4 million.

The Government spent over $4 million trying to set up a residential rehab facility in Christchurch before a declined resource consent killed the proposal.

The Department of Corrections wanted to run a four-month anti-violence programme for up to 12 violent offenders deemed to have a high risk of reoffending at 14 Bristol St in St Albans, a residential medium-density area.

But the proposal hit a wall in January when commissioners ruled Corrections had not proved the former care home was a suitable location for the programme.

By this point, Corrections and Kāinga Ora had jointly spent nearly $4.3m of taxpayer money on the proposal, according to documents released under official information laws.

Kāinga Ora purchased the 24-bedroom Bristol St property on behalf of Corrections in September 2020 for $2.4m.

The housing agency then spent close to $300,000 “refurbishing the property to bring it to an acceptable leasing standard”, government relations manager Rachel Kelly said.

The property has sat empty since.

STACY SQUIRES Corrections' proposal to put an offenders' rehab facility on Bristol St in St Albans, Christchurch, has nearby residents worried and scared. (Video first published February 2021).

Meanwhile, Corrections said it spent nearly $1.6m on the proposed Bristol St programme, which it first revealed in November 2020.

About $1m of this cost was related to the resource consent application, Corrections regional commissioner Ben Clark said.

“This includes legal fees, specialist advice, and council fees.”

The other $600,000 was mostly spent on “community engagement”, including meetings and communication materials, Clark said.

Corrections also paid for an evaluation of the existing residential rehab programme it runs in Hamilton, which the Bristol St proposal was modelled on.

In January this year, commissioners Anthony Hughes-Johnson, QC, and Ken Lawn declined the resource consent application for the Bristol St programme, saying the property had an uncomfortable relationship with its surrounding neighbours.

Corrections did not appeal the ruling.

The Bristol St proposal drew the ire of residents living nearby, with many saying it would make them feel unsafe.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The 24-bedroom property was formerly a care home.

When the consent application went out for public consultation, only 10% of its 187 submissions were in favour.

Among those in support were three clinical psychologists. Those against the proposed programme included the nearby St Margaret’s College and Rehua Marae.

Clark said providing targeted residential rehabilitation and reintegration programmes remained critical to reducing reoffending.

“Kāinga Ora have confirmed their support to continue to work together to source an alternative property in the future,” he said.

Kāinga Ora said it was now investigating other potential uses for the empty Bristol St property.

“Kāinga Ora is looking to partner with a supported housing provider that will be a good fit for the property and community,” director of supported housing Karla Fisher said.

Planning was in the early stages, she said.