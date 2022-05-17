Financial support for residents hit by soaring bills over putrid wastewater plant pong

Damian Elley says living under the stench of the Bromley wastewater plant is like having something rather unpleasant on toast in the morning, in your sandwiches at lunch and a similarly disgusting concoction at dinner.

Christchurch residents who have seen power bills soar after months of using dehumidifiers and fans to battle a stench from the city’s fire-ruined wastewater treatment plant are set to get financial support from the council.

Households in the east have borne the brunt of the foul smell since the Bromley plant was badly damaged in November, the pong so bad that for many going outside or opening windows is unbearable.

After weeks of complaining came to a head on Friday at a public meeting attended by mayor Lianne Dalziel and key staff, the council has now agreed to make support available for the community as soon as possible.

“Given the exceptional circumstances and the extra costs they are shouldering, it is appropriate that they should receive some financial assistance from the council,” Dalziel said on Tuesday.

“There are days the stench from the plant is utterly overpowering. If you can smell it in Ilam, you can imagine what it is like in Bromley.

“Councillors have indicated that they want to make support available to households in the immediate vicinity of the plant.”

Dalziel said the council wanted the support to be there as soon as possible, and easy for residents to access, and would work with community and government partners to do so.

Councillors will be updated on the situation at the plant next Thursday, and discuss ratifying the funding package.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Pictured here is the rotting material that the council is trying to remove from their fire-damaged wastewater plant.

There will also be community meetings and drop-in sessions to give residents information and advice, along with e-newsletters and flyers.

Residents will have to live with the pungent stench for another four months, as the contractor removing the rotten material is not expected to complete the work until the first week of September.

The council has warned the stench may worsen as the material – about 10 Olympic swimming pools worth – is removed.

Bromley School principal Scot Kinley​ said the council and the Ministry of Education were supportive of a list of actions that would support the school and community.

The list included air purifiers in classrooms, technicians sampling the air, washing the school buildings more regularly, resources for indoor games, and taking kids out for special days, Kinley said.

He said he was not even sure whether these things would have an effect, or whether it would just help people feel better.

“[We want] to get some people out here who can give us some hardcore data, who can bring some kind of device out here that can actually measure the air, give some people some piece of mind,” he said.

“It’s of great concern to me, but I’d really like to have some hardcore data on it."

Kinley said while the smell could be causing some kids to stay home, he did not have any data to prove this.

Still, some parents spoke about this at Friday’s meeting. One woman said her kids do not go school any more because they get too many headaches.

Another resident said she works at a local school and children were getting stomachaches and could not continue playing in the "disgusting smell".