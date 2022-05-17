Financial support promised for community living with putrid wastewater plant pong

Damian Elley says living under the stench of the Bromley wastewater plant is like having something rather unpleasant on toast in the morning, in your sandwiches at lunch and a similarly disgusting concoction at dinner.

Christchurch residents living with the pungent stench from the city’s fire-damaged wastewater plant will get financial help from the city council.

But those hoping it will come in the form of a rates discount are out of luck, as councillors believe most people living with the smell are renting and would not benefit from such a measure.

Households in the east have borne the brunt of the foul smell since the Bromley plant was badly damaged in November. The pong is so bad that going outside or opening windows is unbearable for many.

On Tuesday, city councillors met behind closed doors to discuss options for supporting the community.

Their preferred option will be finalised this week before it is presented publicly at a council meeting on May 26, when councillors are expected to approve it.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said there was absolute support from councillors to provide financial aid.

The council’s solution would be partnering with community organisations to set up four locations where people could explain what help they would like, she said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Workers face a major task removing the rotting material from the fire-damaged wastewater plant.

“We will meet some of those additional costs that people have identified,” Dalziel said.

Examples would be a paid trip to the doctor, shouting people a weekend away, or help to pay power bills that have increased from using dehumidifiers and fans to battle the stench, she said.

The council wanted to enable people to access the support they need, Dalziel said. “It’s not about us deciding what people’s needs are.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Mayor Lianne Dalziel at Friday’s community meeting over the stench from the wastewater plant.

Dalziel wanted it to be set up quickly and to be accessible with minimal bureaucracy.

She could not say where the four locations would be or where the funding would come from, as those details were still being finalised.

But Dalziel said a rates rebate for affected residents was not recommended by councillors.

“It wouldn’t help people who are not homeowners,” she said. “It would benefit a landlord that lives somewhere in another city or another part of town.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Bromley resident Vickie Walker hopes the council will pay for the air purifier she has purchased because of the wastewater plant smell.

Bromley resident Vickie Walker said she hoped the council would cover the cost of the air purifier she brought and the laundry she now dries at a laundromat.

“I’d feel that [the council] is actually meeting their obligations.”

She also hoped the council would consider “icing on the cake” for residents stressed by the smell. She suggested some vouchers to the New Brighton hot pools.

Another resident, Damian Alley, was concerned some would not access the support because not everyone knew what was going on.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Firefighters fight the blaze at the Christchurch wastewater treatment plant last year.

He said he wanted rates relief from the council instead and questioned if there was a way for the council to ensure the savings were passed on to tenants living in the area through some form of rent reduction.

Residents will have to put up with the stench for another four months, as that is how long it will take to remove the stinky material at the site.

Bromley School principal Scot Kinley​ said he had spoken with the council and the Ministry of Education about various actions to support the school and community.

This included air purifiers in classrooms, technicians sampling the air, washing the school buildings more regularly, resources for indoor games, and taking children out for special days.

He said he was not sure whether those things would have an effect, or whether it would just help people feel better.

“[We want] to get some people out here who can give us some hardcore data, who can bring some kind of device out here that can actually measure the air, give some people some piece of mind.”