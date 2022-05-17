British Hotel's new owner plans to restore the historic building by next year

The British hotel building in central Lyttelton has a new owner who plans to restore the building by early next year.

The British Hotel in Lyttelton has been purchased by the former owner of the NG Gallery, who plans to fully restore the historic building.

Roland Logan has purchased the 1940s art deco building for an undisclosed sum and hopes to have it completely restored by early next year.

Logan said buying the British Hotel was consolation for having to demolish the NG Gallery building on Christchurch’s Madras St to make way for the new stadium.

“It’s something to keep me occupied and take my mind off what has happened in town,’’ he said.

“I live close to Lyttelton and have known the building all my life. It’s a nice building, and it needs fixing up.

“It will be good bringing it back to life again.”

The building was sold ‘as is, where is’ and with no insurance. Scaffolding is already up on the front of the building and repair work has begun.

Logan said he planned to install a new roof, parapets, and guttering. He also planned to replace the windows, install new toilets in the basement bar, repaint the outside of the building, repoint the brickwork, and earthquake-strengthen the top floor.

Supplied The original plan for the facade of the British Hotel, which was built in 1944.

“We are not changing the outside of the building at all. We will make it look exactly like it used to.”

He would not say how much the restoration would cost.

“It won’t cost too much to do. The main structural element of the building is incredibly strong.

“It is mainly a redecorating job.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The hotel, seen here in 2015, is a local landmark in Lyttelton.

Mike Shine, of real estate company Ray White, said there were multiple offers for the building. The previous owners were “absolutely delighted that it has gone to a Cantabrian and will be a great asset for Lyttelton”.

The British Hotel first opened on the corner of Gladstone Quay and Oxford St in 1875. The original building was demolished in 1944 and the British Hotel was rebuilt on the site in the Moderne​ style, which was a form of art deco.

The site has been in use by Europeans since 1849, when the Canterbury Association built an immigration barracks.

The hotel was red-stickered after it was badly damaged in the February 2011 earthquakes. It was purchased by Rebecca Lovell-Smith and Christian Carruthers in 2015, who partially restored and reopened the building.