Climate group which deflates SUV tyres sets its sights on Christchurch

Members of the so-called “Tyre Extinguishers” group let the air out of SUV tyres as a form of climate action (file photo).

A vigilante climate action group which wants gas-guzzling sports utility vehicles (SUVs) gone from city streets says members have targeted tyres in Christchurch.

The “Tyre Extinguishers” movement – which encourages people to let the air out of 4WD and SUV tyres – started in the United Kingdom, and has since spread to at least five other countries.

SUVs in Auckland were targeted just over a week ago, activists deflating tyres in the suburbs of Sandringham and Mt Eden.

This week the group announced members had struck in the Christchurch suburb of Halswell, the same day the Government revealed its emissions reductions plan.

A statement from the group on Monday said SUVs in the area around Luxembourg Cr, Tongariro St, Koareare Ave, Bouma St and Kokoda St area were targeted.

Spokesperson Marion Walker said SUVs were unnecessary “luxury emissions” flaunted by the wealthy, but were a climate disaster, causing air pollution and making city streets more dangerous.

“SUVs are killing us. Time for citizens to defend themselves and make it impossible to own these killer vehicles in NZ’s urban areas,” the statement said.

The Tyre Extinguishers wants SUVs banned in urban areas, pollution levies to tax SUVs out of existence, and massive investment in free, comprehensive public transport.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Climate Change Minister James Shaw announces emissions reduction plan measures.

But until politicians make this a reality, Tyre Extinguishers action would continue, Walker said.

On its website, the group said deflating the tyres of “these massive, unnecessary vehicles” caused inconvenience and expense for their owners, with the goal of discouraging people who don’t really need SUVs from buying them.

The group said it has no leader, and members were ordinary, concerned people from “all walks of life”.