Janet Frame opera The Strangest of Angels premieres in Christchurch

NZ Opera and the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra will perform The Strangest of Angels in Christchurch this weekend.

Christchurch will host the world premiere of a “harrowing’’ new opera about South Island author Janet Frame this weekend.

The new opera, called The Strangest of Angels, explores events during Frame’s time at Seacliff Mental Hospital in the 1940s and 50s.

The show, which will premiere at The Piano on Friday and Saturday, is a collaboration between opera singer Anna Leese, composer Kenneth Young, and librettist Georgia Jamieson Emms.

Leese said the opera is a semi-fictionalised account of a short period in Frame’s life and focuses on her relationship with a nurse at the hospital.

READ MORE:

* The year New Zealand's opera scene hit the headlines

* NZ Opera's 'The Turn of the Screw' a ghost story riddled with ambiguity

* NZSO performs at Opera in the Park for first time in 15 years



Supplied Anna Leese in rehearsals for The Strangest of Angels, which premieres in Christchurch on Friday.

She said it was a challenging piece of work that explored how New Zealand treats people with mental health.

“If you come wanting to be soothed to sleep, you won’t get that.

“It is the sort of stuff you are not supposed to talk about. We are going to talk about it, so it won’t make you comfortable.”

Young, who took about two years to write the music, said it was different to anything else he had composed in his illustrious career.

Supplied Composer Kenneth Young says the opera is different to anything else he has written.

“It is quite a harrowing piece,’’ he said.

"It has a certain feel to it that is quite overwhelming in places.

“It is much more lean and stark than anything I have done before.”

He said the opera, which is being presented by NZ Opera and the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, would be presented with just 15 musicians rather than a full orchestra.

“I didn’t want to get in the way of the dramatic aspect of the piece.

Supplied Leese, left, librettist Georgia Jamieson Emms, Young, and director Eleanor Bishop.

“There is plenty of space for our characters to express it dramatically.”

He said he composed the music to follow the rhythm of the lyrics.

“I would say the words to myself and develop a melody around that.

“My cats have heard me sing a lot.”