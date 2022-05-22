Work to ease putrid stench in east Christchurch delayed by air freight trouble

Damian Elley says living under the stench of the Bromley wastewater plant is like having something rather unpleasant on toast in the morning, in your sandwiches at lunch and a similarly disgusting concoction at dinner.

Work aimed at stopping the stink from Christchurch’s oxidation ponds is delayed

The ponds are one of the two main causes of the putrid stench in east Christchurch

Some residents are frustrated they are likely to miss out on compensation

Work to reduce the putrid stench plaguing east Christchurch is now weeks overdue because air freight troubles mean the city council cannot get its hands on “specialist pumps” it needs from Sweden.

Meanwhile, some residents living with the stench want the council to extend its $1 million financial aid proposal – which would be available to about only 3000 households. People living in the likes of Burwood and New Brighton are not eligible for it.

The putrid stench wafting over the city is a consequence of the November fire at the Christchurch City Council-owned wastewater plant in Bromley.

Since the fire, there have been two sources of the foul odour: the rotting material inside the fire-damaged filters, as well as the city’s oxidation ponds.

The water quality of these large ponds has worsened since the blaze.

The council said in December it would spend millions converting infrastructure at the plant to fix the ponds and “decrease the unpleasant smells”.

At the time, the council said it hoped to have the new system “up and running by the end of March”.

David Hallett/Stuff The worsened quality of treated wastewater in Christchurch’s oxidation ponds is one of two sources of the smell plaguing eastern suburbs.

And while eight major machines, called aerators, have been procured and installed – the work remains incomplete.

“We are awaiting the delivery of specialist pumps to enable sludge recirculation to complete the system,” the council's three waters boss, Helen Beaumont, said.

The pumps were meant to arrive from Sweden in April. They are now due to be installed at the end of June.

Beaumont said their delivery from overseas was delayed by “capacity constraints for air freight”.

Christchurch City Council This drone photo shows the two large filters damaged in the November blaze, just days after it happened.

The pumps will boost the plant’s treatment capacity, meaning treated wastewater entering the oxidation ponds will be a better quality and not stink as much.

Only 10% of sewage going through the plant got secondary treatment at present, but the pumps would increase that to 75%, Beaumont said.

It was difficult to tell day-to-day whether the ponds or the fire-damaged filters were causing the worst of the stench, she said.

‘They need to extend it’

The Christchurch City Council will provide compensation to affected residents, but at this stage only the 3000-odd households inside the area bordered by Buckleys Rd, Pages Rd, State Highway 74 and Linwood Ave are eligible.

Google Maps/Supplied Under the council’s proposal, only residents inside the red area will be eligible for compensation. Others will only be considerable in “exceptional circumstances”.

Others outside the area would get compensation only in “exceptional circumstances”, the council has said.

Sarah Wilson lives in Vancouver Cres, about 100 metres from the financial aid boundary and 1 kilometre from the fire-damaged plant.

“It’s incredibly tight,” Wilson said of the boundary.

“People must think that we are drama queens, but ... it’s like having an open toilet full of poos in your house.”

Wilson said she had stayed at her father’s place in Redcliffs on weekends to get away from the stench.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Coastal councillor Celeste Donovan wants the council to be flexible with providing financial aid to people affected by the stench plauging east Christchurch.

The smell caused headaches, she said, and she wanted to buy a dehumidifier with council financial aid.

Paul Durie, who lives in South New Brighton, said the financial aid boundaries were ridiculous.

“What about Aranui, what about Wainoni, what about Avondale? They need to extend it, at the very least, to the entirety of the east.”

He said the stench at his place was horrendous and the only time he did not smell it was during a strong easterly wind.

Coastal ward councillor Celeste Donovan said the council’s financial aid proposal did not go far enough.

She said she had asked council staff to look at extending the boundaries and introducing other criteria, such as for those with respiratory issues.

“Being a little bit flexible in our approach is important.”

Linwood ward councillor Yani Johanson said the aid should probably apply to a wider area.

“There needs to be flexibility for those who are outside any boundary to get support for genuine need.”