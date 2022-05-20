Council staff propose to demolish and rebuild busy Christchurch library

A busy suburban library in Christchurch could be demolished and rebuilt at a cost of nearly $25 million, because the repair work that had previously been planned would cost even more.

Regardless of whether councillors want to go with the rebuild or stick with repairs, either option will cost far more that what it currently has set aside in their coffers – just $13.6m.

South Library in Beckenham was damaged in the 2011 earthquakes and while temporary strengthening work was done the following year, long-term repairs are yet to be completed.

These long-term repairs have been in the pipeline for some time, having first been signed off in 2016. At the time the work was expected to cost $8.6m.

READ MORE:

* Earthquake repairs spell 18-month closure of popular Christchurch library

* Wellington's central library should be repaired not rebuilt, staff to tell councillors

* 'Bowl it and start again': Public tell Wellington City Council to demolish Central Library



On Friday, the council said its latest estimates were that the repairs would now cost $26.6m, while a complete rebuild of the facility would only cost $24.9m.

Council staff are recommending that councillors sign off on the rebuild plans at a meeting on Thursday.

Whether they choose to go with the rebuild or push on with repairs, councillors will need to rejig their budget to find additional funding of at least $10m that will be needed for either option.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff South Library is the only one of Christchurch’s 20 libraries that is yet to be fully repaired or rebuilt since the earthquakes.

A council report says the reason for the large increase in repair costs is because the scope is more extensive than the “do-minimum” repair option selected six years ago.

“Associated prices have escalated significantly since the previous estimate was prepared,” the report says.

Repairs would also be more costly than rebuilding because construction inside an existing building brings complexity and inefficiency.

The repair option would see the replacement of the building’s roof, three of four external walls and the floor slab, said Brent Smith, the council’s acting head of vertical capital delivery.

“We believe the best way forward is to rebuild on the existing site and that is what we will be recommending,” he said.

The rebuild would take 18 months, but no start date has yet been proposed.

Council staff are recommending a temporary library be set up in the area during construction if doing so is feasible.

South Library is the only one of Christchurch’s 20 libraries that is yet to be fully repaired or rebuilt following the earthquakes.