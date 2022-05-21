Carbon crops and connecting with their community: How one farm cuts emissions

From left: Isaac Green, Penny Sewell and Oliver Platt own Untamed Earth Organic Farm near Halswell.

Slashing emissions isn’t just a task for city-dwellers.

Concrete action to reduce farming emissions was conspicuously absent from Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan, released on Monday, drawing criticism from climate campaigners.

Agriculture contributes 50% of New Zealand’s greenhouse emissions annually, but the industry would not be asked to do much additional work over the next four years.

But some farms – like Untamed Earth Organics in Christchurch’s Halswell – were taking matters into their own hands.

The Emissions Reduction Plan details how Government planned to meet New Zealand’s first emissions budget.

Slashing transport emissions took a starring role in the $2.9 billion plan with a new scrap-and-replace car scheme mooted, but huge funds for decarbonising industry and agriculture research also made the cut.

In greater Christchurch, transport made up 54% of greenhouse gas emissions as of 2019. Homes, buildings, and businesses created 19%, while agriculture created 15.3%

Penny Sewell set up Untamed Earth Organic Farm about two years ago, with brother Oliver and mutual friend Isaac.

“We’re first generation farmers… My brother came from a cheffing background, and I came from a community garden background.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Climate Change Minister James Shaw announces emissions reduction plan measures.

The trio did farm work together in the past, and talked a lot about regenerative farming, she said.

Now their certified organic operation grows 45 different crops and sells a range of vegetables through local farmers markets and vege boxes.

“We focus on selling directly to the public, which we think is an important social and environmental thing to do.

“I want to have a relationship with the customers, but also a lot of the carbon that crop farms produce are through transport and cold storage.”

Delivering and distributing their produce locally helped keep delivery trucks off the road, Sewell said.

“We waste a lot less food than we otherwise would as well, without those losses from the transportation and storage processes.

“If you’re putting a lot of effort into growing food, you want to make sure someone’s actually eating it.”

At Untamed Earth, an important factor in how they rotated crops was to help manage carbon, Sewell said.

Part of their farm was set aside specifically to grow pasture crops for sequestering carbon back into the soil, or “growing plant matter specifically for it to break down”.

“We’ve set ourselves a goal of having 7% organic matter in the soil… It enables us to store a lot of carbon.”

At the moment, the trio were considering introducing livestock into their rotation.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Kale with clover growing under it at Untamed Earth.

Animals could graze a piece of land for two or three years, then it could be used to grow grain for a while, then veges.

It would help prevent diseases and parasites building up, and Sewell said it also meant they would be able to reduce the amount of synthetic fertiliser they used.

“The residue of the previous crop can help fertilise the next one.”

Sewell said she wanted more Government support for what they did.

“Organic farming is difficult and expensive at the moment and the rewards aren’t economic.

“For the broader farming community to accept what we have to do, more targeted funding and support is needed.”