Michael Gielen 'humbled and honoured' to be appointed new bishop of Christchurch

Pope Francis has appointed auxiliary bishop of Auckland Michael Gielen, pictured, as the 11th bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Christchurch.

Despite being a keen Waikato rugby supporter, Christchurch’s newest bishop says he’s looking forward to becoming a Canterbury fan as he continues his predecessor’s work to consolidate the city’s parishes.

Auxiliary bishop of Auckland Michael Gielen has been appointed the 11th bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Christchurch. The appointment by Pope Francis was announced on Saturday and is effective immediately.

Gielen​ was appointed after apostolic administrator archbishop Paul Martin took up the role as coadjutor archbishop of Wellington in January 2021 after three years at the helm in Christchurch.

Martin would step into his new role alongside Cardinal John Dew, the current metropolitan archbishop of Aotearoa New Zealand, in the coming weeks following Gielen’s appointment. Gielen would officially be installed as bishop in July.

READ MORE:

* Pope appoints Christchurch bishop as new Archbishop of Wellington

* Bishop Basil Meeking: Deep-thinking scholar led Christchuch diocese for a decade

* 'Shock and awe' over Catholic plan to axe seven Christchurch parishes



Gielen, from Tokaroa in Waikato, was a priest of the Diocese of Hamilton before becoming auxiliary bishop of Auckland in March 2020.

In a statement, he said he was “humbled and honoured” to be appointed to the Christchurch role after 25 years in ministry.

“I have always had a deep respect for the people of Christchurch borne from their displays of resilience and generosity in the face of great adversity.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF The future of the old organ at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in central Christchurch remains unclear as deconstruction work continues around it.

He acknowledged the work done by Martin, who had “responded courageously to the challenges faced by the diocese”.

“I am grateful for the leadership and vision of the outgoing bishop who leaves behind a courageous legacy.”

During his tenure in Christchurch, Martin made significant decisions affecting the future of the diocese including the demolition – rather than recovery – of the badly damaged Christchurch Catholic Cathedral and confirmed the site of a new cathedral and precinct opposite Victoria Square in the central city.

Supplied Gielen has been appointed bishop after apostolic administrator Archbishop Paul Martin, left, took up the role as coadjutor archbishop of Wellington in January 2021.

He also presided over a radical shake up of the diocese, which would merge 12 parishes to form five new “super parishes” by 2023.

“The work he has done in paving the way for the consolidation and strengthening of our parishes and schools stands the diocese in fantastic stead going forward,” Gielen said.

“It is an exciting time to lead the diocese through this next growth phase of the Catholic Church in Christchurch.”

As a passionate Waikato supporter and keen sportsman, he also looked forward to enjoying the sporting fabric of Christchurch and becoming a Canterbury fan over the coming years.