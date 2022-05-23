Christchurch stadium opening delayed six months to the end of 2025

This is the preliminary design for Christchurch’s 30,000-seat, covered stadium.

Christchurch’s planned half-a-billion dollar central city stadium is not just having budget issues – the opening date has now been pushed back another six months, from mid-2025 to the end of 2025.

The revelation came in a public report prepared for city councillors that they will consider this week. The report is a normal update that councillors receive about the project.

This report includes a timeline showing construction of the 30,000-seat covered stadium is now projected to finish at the end of the fourth and final quarter of 2025.

Several factors were involved in the six-month delay, a council spokesperson said.

One was the August 2021 reset of the project, which forced design tweaks to ensure the stadium would have 30,000 seats.

Constraints on “market and suppliers” were also a factor, the spokesperson said, “particularly with the transportation delays of critical construction components”.

The spokesperson said there would not be certainty on the completion date, or the project cost, until the contractor – a consortium led by Australian engineers Besix Watpac – made their bid for the project’s final contract.

STACY SQUIRES Christchurch City Council has approved plans for a 30,000-seat stadium after councillors caved to public pressure. (Video first published August 2021).

That is expected to happen on or before May 27.

This is the second major delay announced for the stadium during its design phase.

In October last year, the completion of construction was pushed back from the end of 2024 to mid-2025 because more planning work was required.

Christchurch City Council/Supplied Christchurch's planned half-a-billion-dollar, 30,000-seat stadium is facing another major cost blowout, this time thought to be driven largely by global supply issues, and the cost and availability of workers and materials.

This latest six-month delay has come just weeks after it was revealed the project had blown its budget.

The stadium is understood to be at least $50 million over its $533m budget. Exact confirmation of the number is expected when Besix Watpac makes its final bid for the final contract.

Central ward councillor Jake McLellan said the delay was disappointing, particularly given how long the people of Christchurch had waited.

“It’s not a surprise in the current environment that this has been pushed back,” he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Cr Jake McLellan says the public’s expectations for the project have been set too high.

“I don’t know too many large infrastructure projects, especially stadiums, globally that do run to time and on budget.”

The public’s expectations had been set too high, he said.

“We’re now on the tail end of having to deliver some bad news about how expensive and how complex this project is going to be.”

Signing off the final bid made by Besix Watpac would be a “really huge step of surety” for the project, he said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Cr Sam MacDonald says he is focusing on getting the final contract for the project signed off.

Cr Sam MacDonald, deputy chair of the council’s finance committee, said while the delay was hugely frustrating, he was focused on getting the final contract signed off.

“The moment that’s signed, we can literally give the contractors the job to go away and do it,” he said.

“The focus has to be getting that over the line in the next couple of weeks.”

Some early on-site work has already taken place on the stadium land, with proper construction expected to begin in coming months.

Christchurch residents will be consulted on the budget issues with the stadium when the extent is fully known.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said last week she believed the council needed to just get on with the project.