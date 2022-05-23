Police awarded drug dealer's Audi but don't know where it is

The High Court in Christchurch has ordered the forfeiture of nearly $245,000 following an investigation into the drug-related business dealings of Daren Standen.

Police have been awarded control of over $200,000 cash and a drug dealer’s 2003 Audi Quattro, however the vehicle’s whereabouts is currently unknown.

Standen initially came to the police’s attention after officers were called to a family harm incident on Christmas Day, 2020.

While investigating the incident, police found $226,785 cash in the back of a car, along with 35.85 grams of methamphetamine and utensils.

The 60-year-old was arrested and charged before pleading guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine for supply and was sentenced to home detention, police said in a statement.

“The cash was seized at the time of Standen's arrest and restrained under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009.”

On May 16, at the High Court in Christchurch, Justice Nation ordered the forfeiture of the cash and a 2003 Audi Quattro car – totalling $244,065 in value.

Police were pleased with the outcome but the blue car with registration number MPK920 was yet to be found and any information on its whereabouts was “welcome”.

Detective Sergeant Brendan Patten said the funds would be used to support initiatives that helped reduce drug-related harm.

Police encouraged people to report suspicious financial activity, including “information about people who appear to be acquiring property or living a lifestyle that is inconsistent with their means”.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the car is urged to contact police on 105.