Arthur's Pass highway reopens to one lane after truck slides off road

The truck that went off the road is pictured among the trees here.

One of the roads connecting Canterbury and the West Coast was closed while authorities removed a crashed truck believed to have slid off the road in icy conditions.

The Arthur’s Pass highway (State Highway 73) was closed until about 4pm on Wednesday, so the truck could be removed.

The road on the Canterbury side was closed just past the Castle Hill village, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

One lane had reopened under stop/go traffic management by 5pm.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash, which was believed to have happened when the truck slid off the road in icy conditions, an agency statement said.

Waka Kotahi journey manager Tresca Forrester said the incident was a good reminder to alpine pass route users that ice could be “extremely dangerous”.