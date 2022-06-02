Karaoke booth and ‘Pāuaball’ star in new Christchurch Art Gallery show

Exhibition co-curators Bridget Reweti and Melanie Oliver try out the karaoke booth with videos made by Māori artists.

A karaoke booth and a special mirror ball made of pāua shells will greet visitors to the Christchurch Art Gallery from Saturday.

The gallery has commissioned four Māori artists to create karaoke lyric videos that can be sung along to in a special booth decked out with a ‘Pāuaball’.

The booth is part of a new exhibition, called Māori Moving Image ki Te Puna o Waiwhetū, that opens on Saturday. The new show also features contemporary video art created by some of New Zealand’s leading Māori artists.

Exhibition co-curator Melanie Oliver said gallery visitors could sing along to five songs, including Poi E by Pātea Māori Club and Blue Smoke by Pixie Williams.

Supplied/Stuff Luther Ashford create a karaoke lyric video for the classic song Poi E by Pātea Māori Club.

“It is really fun because karaoke is, in a sense, an aural history and that relates to how important aural history is to Māori,” she said.

“The artists responded with amazing works that really fit the aura of each song.”

She said artist Terri Te Tau captured the spirit of the song Blue Smoke with her lyric video. She used 1940s footage of a hangi being prepared for a Māori battalion returning from World War II. The lyrics are cross stitched lettering superimposed over the footage.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Oliver said the artists created lyric videos that captured the aura of each song.

Te Tau also designed the ‘Pāuaball’ for the karaoke booth, which was developed in partnership with the Dowse Art Museum in Lower Hutt.

Oliver said the video art ranges from animation to 16mm film and focuses on everything from the tīwakawaka bird to shoe designer Christian Louboutin and puriri trees.

The artists, who include Shannon Te Ao, Luther Ashford, Nova Paul, Nathan Pōhio, Louise Pōtiki Bryant, Rachael Rakena and Lisa Reihana, were selected for their natural affinity with video art.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The karaoke booth, complete with ‘Pāuaball’, is part of a new exhibition of video art by contemporary Māori artists.

“These are the people that ... think through making moving images,” Oliver said.

“Some artists think through drawing or painting, but you can tell in these works that the medium and the message are really closely aligned.

“Film is a natural form that they come to and they thrive in.”

The exhibition opens on Saturday and runs until October 16.