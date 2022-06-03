Restoration of heroic darkroom almost complete

An early Christchurch darkroom with strong links to the heroic age of Antarctic exploration has been almost completely restored.

The Kinsey Darkroom​ at Ferrymead Heritage Park was named after Sir Joseph Kinsey,​ the New Zealand shipping agent for Robert Falcon Scott​ and Ernest Shackleton.​

They are known to have “walked on these very floorboards,” Ferrymead marketing manager Shaun Horan said.​

Some of Scott’s last diary entries before his death on the Ice in March 1912 mentioned Kinsey.

Kinsey was wealthy and a keen photographer. He could afford his own darkroom and lounge-studio in a separate building at his estate on Papanui Rd.

Herbert Ponting,​ the official photographer for Scott’s 1910-13 Terra Nova​ expedition, almost certainly talked photography with Kinsey in the building and may have developed photographic plates in the darkroom, although that’s not known for sure.

Herbert Ponting Sir Robert Falcon Scott at Cape Evans, Antarctica. Taken by Terra Nova photographer Herbert Ponting.

Ponting’s images from Antarctica are among the most famous taken on the Ice, including some candid shots of Scott himself. Ponting left Antarctica well before Scott’s death.

The darkroom itself is a separate room about 1 metre wide across the width of the 45-square-metre building. Special windows allowed Kinsey to control the amount of light in the room. Other darkroom features survive.

Will Harvie/Stuff Ferrymead park and finance manager Vanessa Hale, left, with marketing manager Shaun Horan. Kinsey Cottage will soon be rebranded Kinsey Darkroom.

“Kinsey Cottage”​ has been at Ferrymead since 1978. The restoration will see its function as a darkroom brought back into the light and the building renamed. Interpretive signage and photographic exhibits will be installed.

The 2010-11 earthquakes damaged the piles and chimney, while age and weather had affected many timbers.

The structural work is complete, wheelchair access added, and the park is working out what colours to repaint the outside, said park and finance manager Vanessa Hale.​

Will Harvie/Stuff The lounge (and possibly a studio) inside Kinsey Darkroom. The restoration will include better signage and photographic displays.

The Christchurch City Council recently granted Ferrymead almost $5700 – half of what was sought – to progress the restoration. About $50,000 has been spent so far and more funding is needed for the internal fit out, Hale said.

Kinsey also owned a property above Sumner. For a century, it was the site of a hut from the Terra Nova expedition. The attached home was destroyed by the earthquakes, but the hut was saved, restored and moved to Godley Head,​ where it’s now called Scott’s Cabin.​

The Kinsey Darkroom is the first of seven building restorations planned by Ferrymead, said Horan. Next up is probably King’s Bakery,​ but its old oven is beyond help.