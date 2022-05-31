Gunshots reportedly fired outside Christchurch pub in gang dispute

Gunshots were exchanged outside The Turf and One Good Horse Pub in Christchurch on Monday evening. (File photo)

Gunshots were reportedly exchanged in a Christchurch pub car park in what a witness described as an “in-house dispute of a gang”.

Police were called to reports of a fight outside The Turf and One Good Horse on the corner of Mairehau Rd and Inwoods Rd, Parklands about 9.30pm on Monday, a spokesperson said.

“There were reports of gunshots fired but nobody was injured.”

A witness said two shots were exchanged in the car park. Police arrived shortly after alerting them to the incident, he said.

“Police have apprehended most of the parties involved but they aren't talking,” he said.

Police were continuing to make inquiries to establish “exactly what took place”, the police spokesperson said.

“At this stage there is no further information.”