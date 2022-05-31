Update expected on Christchurch's over-budget, delayed stadium

An update on Christchurch’s delayed stadium will take place on Tuesday.

An update on Christchurch’s delayed 30,000-seat stadium, Te Kaha, including how much the project has blown the budget by, will be shared on Tuesday.

Christchurch City Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale and Te Kaha project delivery board chair Barry Bragg will talk to media in the mayor’s lounge at the council buildings at 9.30am.

It is expected the pair will outline any increases required in the $533 million budget. Stuff understands at least another $50m will be required to complete the project.

Exact confirmation of the amount is expected when Besix Watpac makes its final bid for the final contract.

Dogged by controversy, the planned central city stadium has also had its opening date pushed back six months from mid-2025 to the end of 2025.

It’s the second major delay announced for the stadium during its design phase.

In October last year, the project’s expected completation date was pushed back from the end of 2024 to mid-2025 because more planning work was required.