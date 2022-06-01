Neighbouring councils must help pay Christchurch's soaring stadium costs, city councillors say

Now is the time for neighbouring councils to offer a helping hand with the rising costs of building a central Christchurch stadium, some city councillors say.

On Wednesday it was revealed the budget for the city’s 30,000-seat covered stadium is projected to rise by as much as $150 million, taking the total price tag to $683m.

The Christchurch public will be consulted on whether the project should proceed.

The revelation of the blowout’s extent has shocked Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel.

“I don’t think anyone was expecting that level of increase,” she said.

“I gasped when I heard the sum yesterday.”

The project was facing a “perfect storm” in terms of cost volatility, she said.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Dawn Baxendale, chief executive of Christchurch City Council, and Barry Bragg, chairman of the independent board governing the stadium, speak about the $150m cost blowout for Christchurch's new stadium.

Downsizing the stadium would not be acceptable to the public, Dalziel said, given the public reaction when the council initially voted to cut seats in mid-2021.

Last month, before the extent of the escalation was known, Dalziel said: “We have to get on and build it.”

She said on Wednesday there was no reason to ask central government for more money, but there were “conversations” happening with neighbouring councils.

Central ward councillor Jake McLellan said a regional contribution had to be explored.

“If our neighbouring councils have any real interest in helping, now is the time to say so,” he said.

Mayoral candidate Phil Mauger said he wanted the design work and land preparation on the stadium to continue over coming months, but then the stadium should be paused.

“The risk component is too high,” he said. “It’s out-of-control volatile.”

Mauger said he wanted to reevaluate at Christmas or, in a worst-case scenario, in a year’s time.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch city councillor Jake McLellan says if Christchurch’s neighbouring councils have a real interest in helping, they need to do so now.

The council should have been talking to its neighbouring councils years ago, he said, adding that he supported extra funding through a targeted rate across the Canterbury region.

Cr Sam MacDonald, deputy chairperson of the council’s finance committee, said he sensed the public had had enough and just wanted those behind the project to get on with it.

“Now is the time for our neighbouring councils to commit,” he said, saying that if they do not, residents from neighbouring councils should have to pay a levy on tickets.

Cr Pauline Cotter said there was an expectation across the region that the stadium would be built.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Cr Pauline Cotter says she would support going back to a 25,000-seat venue, but still with a roof.

She said she supported going back to 25,000 seats, but still with a roof. She said this would still require extra funding, but not $150m.

Cotter said she supported seeking a contribution form surrounding councils.

“[I] hope we can progress this request once we have detailed costings.”

The city council previously agreed to approach neighbouring councils for a contribution to the stadium once it knew the project’s final price tag.

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon reiterated on Wednesday his council had not received an official request and the council was not anticipating the funding in its budgets.

“We have however recently been approached by Christchurch City Council who have suggested a meeting with mayors and chief executives across Canterbury to discuss the stadium,” he said.

Selwyn mayor Sam Broughton said his position had not changed given Wednesday’s announcement.

“If we receive a formal approach for funding from the Christchurch City Council we will consider it and consult with our community as we would with any approach for funding,” he said.

Environment Canterbury chair Jenny Hughey was approached for comment.