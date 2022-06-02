Another delay, blowout and decision: Where to now for Christchurch's stadium?

Dawn Baxendale, chief executive of Christchurch City Council, and Barry Bragg, chairman of the independent board governing the stadium, speak about the $150m cost blowout for Christchurch's new stadium.

After years of talk about a central Christchurch stadium, grave concerns are emerging over the plans.

Building a 30,000-seat covered stadium will now cost up to $683 million – $150m more than the $533m set aside by the Government and the Christchurch City Council.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said no-one was expecting the budget blowout to be that large.

“I gasped when I heard the sum.”

Christchurch City Council/Supplied A preliminary design of Christchurch’s 30,000-seat covered stadium in central Christchurch.

A total of $40m has already been spent on the stadium.

From the end of next week, Christchurch ratepayers will be asked for their views on the way forward before councillors meet again in mid-July to make a decision.

The council’s options include setting aside the extra money and taking on the risks; pausing the project and re-evaluating the costs down the track; reworking a cheaper design with fewer seats or features; or halting the project altogether.

The earliest the stadium will open is April 2026, 10 months later than what was planned just a few weeks ago.

Reworking a cheaper design would add another eight months to the timeline.

Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said he now had a fear the stadium would never be built.

“That’s what worries me, that’s what keeps me awake at night,” he said.

Asked about pausing the project, Mansbridge remarked: “I can feel another decade coming.”

The council was past the point of no return and had to kick on, he said.

“It’s really expensive, but we’ve got an incomplete city at the moment and the cost of that is immeasurable.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge says he is worried that the stadium will never be built.

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said the longer the stadium was delayed, the more it would cost.

“There is no doubt about that,” she said.

This was not the time to re-litigate and doing so, or pausing it, would be a disaster, she said.

“We just need to get on with this and find a way to fund it.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson says the council needs to get on with the stadium and find a way to fund it.

Former Greater Christchurch regeneration minister Gerry Brownlee said the Christchurch City Council had “twiddled thumbs and mucked about”.

He said when he was a minister, the council was highly critical of the Government’s involvement in its infrastructure.

“They were people who constantly said they could do better [and] that it should be left to them, and look at what they’ve done, just made a complete hash of it.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former Greater Christchurch regeneration minister Gerry Brownlee says the city council has “twiddled thumbs and mucked about”.

Labour’s Wigram MP Megan Woods declined to comment.

Barry Bragg, the independent chair overseeing the stadium project, said the significant escalation was down to an “overheated” construction market, Covid-19, the Ukraine war and China’s shutdown.

Still, he said the blowout’s significant quantum was unexpected.

Just a fortnight ago, his board was predicting it to be just $75m.

Bragg said his board would provide information to councillors about their options, but would not make a recommendation on which one to go with.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Barry Bragg says a fortnight ago, the stadium board that he is chair of was predicting the blowout to be $75 million.

Some city councillors say it is time for neighbouring councils to offer a helping hand.

Central ward councillor Jake McLellan wants a regional contribution explored.

“If our neighbouring councils have any real interest in helping, now is the time to say so,” he said.

On Wednesday, Selwyn mayor Sam Broughton reiterated any contribution would be subject to consultation, while Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon said he had not received an official request for cash.

The city council recently suggested a meeting to discuss the stadium with mayors and chief executives across Canterbury, Gordon said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Mayoral candidate Phil Mauger wants to pause the project once design work is done and reevaluate it at Christmas.

Councillors had diverging views on the path forward.

Cr Sam MacDonald said he sensed the public had had enough and just wanted to get on with it.

Cr Tim Scandrett said he was hearing this too, but wanted to know the risks and ramifications first.

Cr Pauline Cotter said she supported reducing scope to 25,000 seats, but she still wanted a roof.

Cr Mike Davidson was concerned about the impact the “substantial increase” might have on the wellbeing of communities. He wanted transparency on the effect it would have on rates.

Mayoral candidate Phil Mauger said once design work finished and the land was ready, the stadium should be paused.

Costs should then be reevaluated at Christmas or, in a worst-case scenario, in a year’s time, he said.

“The risk component is too high ... it’s out-of-control volatile.”