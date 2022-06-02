The $683m Christchurch stadium adds to a long list of budget demands

The public will be consulted on whether to push ahead with the proposed design for a covered stadium.

Christchurch’s planned covered stadium is now expected to cost up to $683 million, but how does that figure compare to the city council’s broader spending plans and big ticket projects?

If the Christchurch City Council decides to go ahead with the stadium for the newly inflated cost, its financial contribution would be a whopping $453m – $200m more than it originally intended to spend.

The Government is funding the remaining $230m.

It is also worth noting there is a limit to how much the council can borrow.

The council’s 10-year budget, the 2021-2031 Long Term Plan (LTP) finalised last year, forecasted gross debt to increase by $1.5 billion to $3.6b over those 10 years, but that was before the stadium blowout.

However, the LTP shows there is still room to borrow more before hitting the limit, but only around $500m or so depending on the year.

A revamp of the Canterbury Museum needs $70 million in funding.

The council has a borrowing limit of 300% of its annual revenue, lowering to 280% by 2026. Borrowing reaches a peak of about 250 per cent in 2026.

But any additional borrowing is likely to have a rates impact.

One interesting comparison is that the stadium’s expected total budget is now larger than the council’s $615.5m total capital budget for 2021/22.

But, the figure is small compared to council’s combined capital budget of $2.3b for its drinking water, wastewater and stormwater networks from 2021 to 2031. The $2.3b will help fund the council’s ambition to make the water supply chlorine free once again, but there is no deadline for that goal.

The council has a range of financial commitments for major rebuild and city improvement projects, including a $147m contribution to the $301m Parakiore metro sports facility and a $114m contribution to the $301m, 101-kilometre network of 13 cycleways.

The council also has to decide what to do about the wastewater treatment plant’s trickling filters, which were destroyed in a fire in November. The filters have an insured value of $90m, but councillors have not yet selected a replacement or repair option.

Dawn Baxendale, chief executive of Christchurch City Council, and Barry Bragg, chairman of the independent board governing the stadium, speak about the $150m cost blowout for Christchurch's new stadium.

Another big cost the council will have to face is moving the compost plant away from its Bromley base. It has already budgeted about $21.5m to fully enclose the plant, but now it has decided to move the plant. The cost for that is unknown at this point.

The $683m potential cost of a new stadium can also be set against the diverse needs of a city still rebuilding from the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes.

The city has a $169.5m funding gap for major items of cultural infrastructure in the city, including repairs for quake-damaged heritage buildings and a revamped museum.

The restoration of the Christ Church Cathedral needs $51.2m.

The Christchurch Arts Centre needs about $48.3m to fully restore five quake-damaged heritage buildings, the project to reinstate the Christ Church Cathedral wants to raise $51.2m in donations over the next three years, and the Canterbury Museum needs $70m to repair and revamp its beleaguered Rolleston Ave building.

The Court Theatre is also hoping to fundraise about $6m for their $36m new facility planned for the city centre. Council is providing the remaining $30m.

The $683m for the stadium would be enough to fund 19 new Court Theatres.