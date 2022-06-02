Christchurch dog park reopens after poison scare

The Christchurch City Council closed the dog park on May 18 and has just reopened it. (file photo)

A Christchurch dog park has reopened after being closed as a precaution to investigate what caused the death of one dog and made others unwell.

The Christchurch City Council closed the Groynes Dog Park in Northwood on May 18 to investigate, but after uncovering nothing that could be harmful to dogs, it was deemed safe to reopen.

Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said they were “very concerned” to learn a dog had died after visiting the park on May 18.

“We have spent the past 10 days conducting tests and searching the area for anything that could explain why the dog died,’’ he said.

READ MORE:

* Dog park remains closed amid search for potential contaminants

* More dog owners concerned about dog park after poison scare

* Dog park closed after pet dies in poison scare



“Rangers combed the park thoroughly for any signs of blue-green algae or any unusual substances present, and they found nothing,” he said.

Tests for toxins and poisons were also carried out.

"Environment Canterbury tested the water in the Ōtukaikino Stream and in the muddy pond where the dogs like to play for naturally occurring cyanotoxins (algae) that could be harmful if ingested, but none were detected,’’ Rutledge said.

Supplied Katherine Wilson suspects her dog, Arlo, ingested something while at the Groynes Dog Park on May 18. Arlo was unwell and was taken to the vets. (file photo)

They also tested the stream, the pond and the water tank used to fill up drinking bowls for other toxins and poisons, such as 1080, that could be harmful to dogs.

The tests came back negative, he said.

“Based on all these results and investigations, we are confident it is safe to reopen the dog park and we are looking forward to seeing people back walking their dogs in the area.”

Don’t miss important

Christchurch news Get mobile alerts