Regional leaders non-committal over helping pay $150m 'funding gap' for Christchurch stadium

This is the preliminary design of Christchurch’s stadium. Building this version will cost nearly $700 million.

Canterbury's regional leaders remain guarded and non-committal about whether they will help pay the rising costs of a central Christchurch stadium, with many saying such a decision would require public consultation.

Building the 30,000-seat covered stadium will now cost up to $683 million – $150m more than the $533m budget.

If Christchurch city councillors push on with the current design, they will have to underwrite an extra $150m, taking their total contribution to $453m.

Some city councillors say it is time for neighbouring councils to offer a helping hand.

The stadium would be a regional facility and its economic benefits would go beyond Christchurch, a council spokesperson said.

Other Canterbury councils have been contacted about the latest cost blowout and the city council intends to hold further discussions before making a formal proposal, the spokesperson said.

“We are interested to hear any suggestions about how we could overcome the funding gap so that we can deliver a great arena for our region.”

One mooted method is a regional targeted rate, which could be administered by Environment Canterbury (ECan).

Dawn Baxendale, chief executive of Christchurch City Council, and Barry Bragg, chairman of the independent board governing the stadium, speak about the $150m cost blowout for Christchurch's new stadium.

ECan chair Jenny Hughey declined to comment on Thursday.

Deputy chairperson Peter Scott said the city council would need to make its approach first and declined to comment further.

ECan councillor Tane Apanui said: “It’s not the regional councils prerogative to disperse a singular councils project costs on to other [councils].

“That’s each district’s decision to make,” he said.

All other ECan councillors who were contacted declined to comment or did not respond.

ECan's director of strategy and planning Katherine Trought said a decision to introduce a regional targeted rate would require consultation – and the earliest it could be implemented was for 2023/24.

Hurunui mayor Marie Black said she did not have a mandate to “say one way or the other” about whether her council would contribute.

Black said her ratepayers would use the stadium and it would bring social and economic benefits to the wider region.

Three blocks in central Christchurch have been set aside for the stadium work.

If the city council wanted a “significant investment”, she said she would look to consult with ratepayers first.

Selwyn mayor Sam Broughton also said any contribution from his council would be subject to consultation.

Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen said paying for the stadium would be “extremely unpopular” with his ratepayers.

“I can understand the regional view, but [the city council] wouldn’t be taking a regional view if it was on budget.”

An image inside the covered 30,000-seat stadium that will now cost $683 million.

Residents in the regions were more clear-cut on whether to offer a helping hand.

Dawn Cunningham, a retiree from Selwyn, said she would be OK with contributing to the cost of the stadium because it would benefit her grandchildren who live in Rolleston.

“I doubt I'd use it, but the grandkids would love it. It's for everyone.”

Cheryl Opie, also from Selwyn, felt the stadium was important for the city and said she would be happy to contribute.

Waimakairiri resident Sam Reid thinks local ratepayers should contribute money to the new Christchurch stadium, but not too much.

“Get it done,” she said.

Mandy Mcglinchy, from Rolleston, thought it was unfair ratepayers in Rolleston had to pay.

Waimakariri resident Sam Reid said ratepayers should contribute to the stadium because people would make use of it, but he did not want to provide too much.

“I feel like they should delay the building and wait until there is less volatility. If it's just $15m I would think absolutely, but if it is going to be $50 million then perhaps not.”

Geoff Henderson, a Crusaders season ticket holder, said the new stadium was divisive.

“We should support it to some degree, but it will have to be a negotiated rate,'' he said.

“The stadium split Dunedin in half and I think it will do the same thing to Christchurch.”

Stewart Anderson said Waimakariri ratepayers should not have to fork out anything.

“The council out here asked for help from the Christchurch City Council when we built the new swimming pool here, and they said no.

“Why would we help them now?”