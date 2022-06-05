Former St Margaret's College teacher writes new play

NASDA graduate Meredith Jackson stars as Bernadette Riley in the new play A Better Life.

Retired Christchurch drama teacher Elayne Buckler has written dozens of plays for her students to perform, but now she has written her first piece of professional theatre.

Buckler has taught in Christchurch since she moved to the city from England in 1992. After retiring from St Margaret’s College 18 months ago, she decided to write a play.

“I have written a lot of plays for students. I always mapped out the story and made sure that every child got a part of equal size and there was no star,’’ she said.

“I had educational missions to achieve. But, suddenly I was thrown into the freedom of being able to write whatever I want.”

The play, called A Better Life, opens at the Little Andromeda theatre in Christchurch on June 14. It follows Bernadette Riley as she leaves a life of poverty in 1960s Leeds to search for her daughter, who has been sent to Australia without her consent as part of the controversial child migrant scheme.

Supplied Playwright and former St Margaret’s College drama teacher Elayne Buckler wrote the play A Better Life in retirement.

The play is scored by the music of the 1950s and 60s, featuring songs like Unchained Melody, With A Little Help From My Friends, Dream Lover, and Silence is Golden.

Buckler said the play combines her fascination with her childhood in 1960s Leeds, the child migrants sent to Australia from the 1920s to the 1960s, and the relationship between a mother and her daughter.

“When you get to a certain age you start looking back to your childhood. I was looking back to the 1950s and 60s in the north of England where I grew up.”

Children were often sent to Australia without their parent’s consent during the controversial immigration scheme and sometimes found themselves in institutions where they were abused.

“I am an immigrant and I’ve always been fascinated by history and the history of why people came here in the first place over the years.

supplied Rob Mattson, who has recently performed in Christchurch productions of Our Town, The Boys in the Band, and Twelfth Night, plays nightclub singer Terry Green.

“I found the idea of a child being sent to the other side of the world absolutely agonising.

“It is also about the relationship between a mother and a daughter.”

Buckler moved to New Zealand 30 years ago this month and was a drama teacher at St Margaret’s College for 14 years. She looks back fondly on her teaching career.

“I loved the excitement of a class as we were creating something.

“That is what I loved. I loved seeing the students create their own stories.”