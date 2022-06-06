Bittersweet return to Sondheim show for friend and musical director

A Little Night Music, starring Ali Harper, opens at the Great Hall in the Christchurch Arts Centre on June 10.

Whenever Mark Dorrell works on a musical written by his friend, West Side Story lyricist Stephen Sondheim, he always gets in touch to ask the odd question or request a short message for the cast on opening night.

But with Dorrell’s new production of Sondheim’s A Little Night Music, opening at the Great Hall in Christchurch on Friday, he has not been able to draw on the support of his friend.

It is the first time Dorrell has staged a Sondheim musical since his friend’s death in November.

“It is really hitting me because we always kept in touch,’’ Dorrell said.

“He would always reply to my emails with a funny and thoughtful little message wishing the cast well.

“It is very strange. This is the first time I have worked on something and not been in touch.

kevin stent Mark Dorrell on stage with Dave Dobbyn in Wellington in 2014.

“But he is with us through his extraordinary body of work.”

Sondheim’s pioneering career began with West Side Story and Gypsy in the 1950s and continued for many decades with celebrated musicals like Company, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods and Sunday in the Park with George.

Dorrell was musical director for a 1995 production of A Little Night Music at the National Theatre in London, starring Judi Dench. He also worked on West End productions of the Sondheim shows Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, and Assassins.

A Little Night Music, which first opened on Broadway in 1973, is most famous for the song Send in the Clowns. It is set in Sweden at the turn of the century, and explores the love lives of a series of couples.

Supplied Ali Harper, right, as Desiree and Jonathan Densem as Frederick in Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music.

This is the first time Dorrell has returned to A Little Night Music since 1995, working as musical director on the Christchurch production.

“It is really lovely to revisit and be reminded how beautiful and funny and touching it is.”

He said he was moved in rehearsals during a performance of Send in the Clowns, a song full of love and regret. Performer Ali Harper sings the famous song in the Christchurch production.

“It was really difficult. I was very choked up.

“It is such a beautiful song. It is a bittersweet feeling.

“What is wonderful is you are reminded what an extraordinary talent [Sondheim] was.”

Charles Krupa/AP Stephen Sondheim, pictured here in 2004, died at the age of 91 in November last year.

He remembered his friend as a complex and generous man.

“I am almost in denial that he has gone. It is too big a thing to take in.

“He was a very complex creature. He was hugely collaborative and open and generous.

“He was a great teacher and passionate about his work and theatre and reaching out to people.”