Crashes lead to fights in Christchurch and Timaru

A crash between a car and a ute led to a fight in Christchurch on Monday afternoon. (file photo)

Two separate fights have broken out over two crashes in Christchurch and Timaru.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Rose Street, Timaru on Monday afternoon which ended in two people fighting at the scene.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with injuring with intent and driving in a dangerous manner.

He is due to appear in Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

Police were also called to a crash involving a car and a ute on Tauiwi Cres in Hei Hei about 4pm on Monday.

Two people were involved in a “disorder” following the crash. A police spokesperson said police were making enquiries.

There were no injuries in either incident.