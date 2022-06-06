Crashes lead to fights in Christchurch and Timaru
Two separate fights have broken out over two crashes in Christchurch and Timaru.
Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Rose Street, Timaru on Monday afternoon which ended in two people fighting at the scene.
A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with injuring with intent and driving in a dangerous manner.
He is due to appear in Timaru District Court on Tuesday.
Police were also called to a crash involving a car and a ute on Tauiwi Cres in Hei Hei about 4pm on Monday.
Two people were involved in a “disorder” following the crash. A police spokesperson said police were making enquiries.
There were no injuries in either incident.