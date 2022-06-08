Govt to fund extra $16m for spiralling costs of Christchurch's long-awaited sports facility

Parakiore will be the country’s largest indoor sports and aquatics facility when it opens in late 2023.

Another Christchurch earthquake rebuild project is facing cost increases into the millions of dollars – but this time the Government is picking up the tab.

The price tag of the long-awaited Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre has increased by $16 million to $317m, and is likely to climb further once Covid-related costs are added.

The Government committed the additional $16m to the project late last year, a spokesperson for Crown company Ōtākaro, which is in charge of building the central city sports facility, said last week.

The extent of the additional Covid-related costs would not be finalised until later next year.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch's convention centre, metro sports to take on extra Covid costs

* Christchurch's metro sports facility delayed yet again, to 2022

* Coronavirus: Lockdown clears workers off sites of major Christchurch recovery projects



The additional money would cover the increases in costs for resources, materials and shipping, which were being experienced across the global construction sector, he said.

Rising costs have also been held to blame for a $150m cost blowout for Christchurch’s planned new stadium.

However, unlike with Parakiore, Christchurch City Council is leading the stadium project and is responsible for finding the additional money.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Government is having to stump up an extra $16m to fund spiralling costs of materials and shipping.

The council’s contribution for Parakiore has been capped at $148m and, once complete, the council will own and operate the building.

Parakiore will have a 10-lane, 50-metre pool with 1000 seats for spectators, a diving pool, five hydroslides and several indoor courts for various sports.

Work started at the site, on the corner of Moorhouse Ave and Antigua St, in August 2018 and at the time was expected to be finished late 2021.

Supplied The cost to build Christchurch’s long-awaited Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre has increased by $16m to $317m and the price tag is likely to climb further once Covid-related costs are added.

The completion date has since been pushed out a number of times and is now expected to be “the latter part of 2023”.

The Ōtākaro spokesperson was not willing to provide a specific date or even month for its finish until the building was much closer to completion.

Once constructed, the council will have six to eight weeks to commission the building before opening it to the public.

Ōtākaro Limited Hydroslide installation under way at Christchurch's Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre. (First published February 2022)

Responding to continuous rumours that work has stopped at the site because the pools were sinking, the Ōtākaro spokesperson said: “No pools are sinking at Parakiore and work continues on all buildings across the site.”

He said challenges of building on the site with its high water table had been well documented since before construction even began.

A significant amount of work went into remediating and solidifying the ground prior to above-ground construction beginning.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The sports facility is located in central Christchurch and is one of the key post-quake rebuild projects.

Tolerances have been incorporated into the building design to allow for ground movements, the spokesperson said.

“This is a large and complex project and the risks and challenges posed by the land will remain until all work below ground level is complete.”

However, the site’s location, between major arterial routes and bike lanes, near one of the city’s largest bus stops, the health precinct and Hagley Park made it the ideal location for New Zealand’s largest indoor sports and aquatics facility, he said.

He also confirmed the competition pool would be 51.5 metres long and include a 1.5m moveable bulkhead to ensure an exact competition length could be set for swim meets.

At other times the bulkhead would be used to create two 25m pools.

Installation of the competition pool would begin when scaffolding inside the aquatics building had been removed. There would be no issues achieving the required length, the spokesman said.