Christchurch teen found 'safe and well' while police search for missing 12-year-old

A 16-year-old girl missing from her Christchurch home since Sunday has been found “safe and well”.

Relatives of the teenager, named by police as Hazel, had serious concerns for her safety after she went missing from her Upper Riccarton home. On Wednesday, police said she had been found safely.

Separately, police are appealing for any sightings of a missing 12-year-old boy in Ashburton.

NZ Police/Supplied Egeliko, 12, was last seen by his family at his home in the Hampstead area of Ashburton about 9pm on Monday.

Egeliko was last seen by his family at his home in the Hampstead area of Ashburton about 9pm on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

“Police and his family have concerns for his safety.”

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can contact police on 105 and quote file number 220607/6631.