'Looming disaster': Council to spend $60k to cull feral pigs on Banks Peninsula

Feral pigs are considered to be one of the world’s worst invasive animals for the devastating impact they have on indigenous biodiversity. (File photo)

Wild pigs have become a major threat to Banks Peninsula’s natural environment and moves are afoot to eradicate them from the area.

Christchurch City Council decided on Wednesday to spend $60,000 from its Biodiversity Fund to help cull feral pigs across thousands of hectares of privately-owned land on the peninsula.

It was one of seven projects to receive a total of $143,697 from the fund, which supports private landowners who are taking voluntary action, and investing their own time and money, to protect and enhance biodiversity on their properties.

Other projects to receive funding include ecological restoration on the southern slopes of Mt Herbert and Mt Bradley ($31,285) and halting the invasion of weeds across the summit of Te Ahu Pātiki Mt Herbert ($20,000).

Council provides 50 per cent of funding towards the projects and the landowner the rest.

A council staff report said the spread of feral pigs was a “looming disaster” for Banks Peninsula’s natural environment and its indigenous biodiversity.

“Feral pigs are considered to be one of the world’s worst invasive animals for the devastating impact they have on indigenous biodiversity, eating all life forms (plants, inverts and vertebrates).”

The project would set in place a control plan to halt the spread, remove feral pigs from the Te Waihora Lake Ellesmere catchment area, and eventually the entire peninsula.

Rachel Stansbury A pig was one of many sighted in suburban Christchurch in recent months.

The area covers thousands of hectares and includes numerous protected significant ecological sites and conservation reserves.

The project also aimed to prevent further spread of feral pigs into areas where they have yet to invade, including the Akaroa Harbour catchment and the southern bays.

These areas support habitats and species that would be vulnerable to feral pigs, including little blue penguin colonies that could be devastated.

The money would be provided to an expert culler who would meet animal welfare requirements, council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said.

As part of the application the projects have to provide a detailed and extensive budget for how they will spend the funding. Evidence of the spending must be provided in the form of receipts and progress reports.

Wild pigs have been spotted across Christchurch in recent months, with witnesses posting photos and videos on Facebook. One was caught in a Christchurch cul-de-sac and euthanised amid a series of sightings of the feral animals in the city in May.

Since the fund was established in 2017, a total of $1.2m has been allocated to 52 projects.

Council three waters infrastructure and environment committee chairwoman councillor Pauline Cotter said there were real benefits in these projects that provide protection for our important indigenous species and eco-systems.

“This funding really helps people on the ground, and reinforces the Council’s commitment to protecting and improving the environment for everyone.”