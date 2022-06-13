The great race from Rangiora to Christchurch reveals the best commute

Stuff journalist Charlie Gates, Press editor Kamala Hayman, and her father John Hayman race each other from Rangiora to Christchurch using different modes of transport to see which is fastest. So who wins?

As my bus thundered into central Christchurch, I could taste victory.

Passing Gloucester St I could see no sign of my main competitor at the finish line.

Had I achieved the impossible? Had my bus beaten the car in a rush-hour commuter race from Rangiora to the centre of Christchurch? Had the loser cruiser become the cooler cruiser?

I burst out of the bus and ran towards the finish to find out.

This daring race had begun at dawn in Rangiora, the growing North Canterbury satellite town about 30 kilometres north of Christchurch.

It was a race designed to answer a simple question – what is the fastest commuter option from Rangiora to Christchurch? The bus, the car, or the e-bike?

As New Zealand moves to cut emissions and commuter towns grow around Christchurch, it is a question with growing importance for the region.

The way we choose to commute could have a big impact on the country’s carbon emissions.

Christchurch City Council has pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. In Greater Christchurch, transport made up 54% of greenhouse gas emissions in 2019.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Press editor Kamala Hayman, left, on an e-bike, Stuff reporter Charlie Gates with his trusty MetroCard, and John Hayman in a Tesla assemble at the finish line of the great race.

The Government has also pledged to reduce car travel by 20% as part of its emissions reduction plan.

Taking the bus instead of the car one day a week could help New Zealand meet that target and help save the planet.

Our three commuting racers each took a different mode of transport. I was on the express 91 bus, Press editor Kamala Hayman was on an e-bike, and her father John Hayman was driving a borrowed Tesla.

The starting grid was White St in Rangiora, and the chequered flag was The Press building in central Christchurch.

We set off on the 28-kilometre course at 8.05am.

The rules were straightforward – follow all the laws of the road and negotiate rush hour traffic to get to the finish line first.

Each mode of transport had its own advantages. John’s Tesla could take the most direct route, my express bus could use special lanes to bypass traffic jams, and Kamala could avoid traffic altogether by using the growing network of dedicated cycle lanes into Christchurch from the north.

But who would win?

After weaving our way out of Rangiora, we all headed southeast towards Christchurch down Lineside Rd. Kamala used the 8km cycleway that runs from Rangiora to Kaiapoi.

Then all three of us dropped into the Christchurch Northern Corridor.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The Christchurch Northern Corridor has transformed how people approach the city from the north.

This chunky piece of transport infrastructure, which took five years to build and cost $290 million, has transformed the journey into Christchurch since it opened in December 2020.

The multi-lane motorway has a separate, landscaped cycle track that weaves alongside the 18km route into Christchurch.

The motorway was pretty smooth sailing for John and me, as we cruised towards Christchurch and the finish line with ease.

John was one of thousands of drivers who use this new route every day. A daily average of about 14,000 vehicles travelled the southbound route during one week in May.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The Northern Corridor has a motorway and a new cycle lane.

And I was certainly not alone on the 91 express. When we left Rangiora the bus was full, with about 30 passengers on board.

Since January, the new bus service has averaged about 67 morning passengers a day, with the figures trending upwards.

There are similar services from the satellite towns of Lincoln and Rolleston, which take about 50 minutes to get into central Christchurch.

The 91 express bus, which was launched in January last year, is designed to get people into Christchurch from Rangiora as quickly as possible.

It runs from Monday to Friday and only stops at three park and ride spots in Rangiora before heading into town. The parking in Rangiora is free and the fare costs $1.90 one way with a Metrocard and $2.80 if paying cash.

And it was a pleasure to use. There was plenty of free parking at the bus stop on White St and, once we were clear of Rangiora, the bus didn’t stop until we got into the city centre.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Bus lanes on Cranford St means the number 91 can squeeze past heavy traffic in rush hour.

As I cruised along the motorway, it seemed like Kamala didn’t stand a chance on the cycleway in a race with a car and a bus.

But her journey was about more than just speed. She said the cycle lane was a pleasure to ride, with excellent signage and newly landscaped with flax and grasses.

“It is really pretty,’’ she said. “It’s a really enjoyable way to start your day.

“You can really relax and enjoy it, and there is not that nervous tension you have on the road where you are always listening and looking out for hazards. You can listen to the radio or podcasts as you cycle.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The cycle lane weaves along the Northern Corridor, passing underneath the motorway in special tunnels.

She said she would definitely consider it as a commuter option if she lived in North Canterbury, perhaps cycling in and then taking the bus home.

Cycling is an option that commuters are increasingly taking up as more cycle lanes open across Canterbury.

A sensor on the cycle bridge over the Waimakariri River counted 2152 cyclists travelling in both directions for the seven days to June 6. That works out at an average of about 300 cyclists a day in both directions.

As Kamala continued her pedalling through the landscaped splendour of the cycleway, things started to get a bit stickier for John and me once the motorway ended.

John said the traffic flowed smoothly on the motorway, but became a bit more congested on Cranford St as traffic lights held up the race.

My bus would occasionally squeeze past the heavier traffic thanks to the new bus lanes, but John was stuck.

“There was a steady stream of traffic, he said. “It was relatively heavy on the motorway, but it was almost bumper to bumper when we stopped at the lights.

“It wasn’t too bad. It was still flowing better than I expected.”

Supplied John Hayman drove a white Tesla like this one for his race from Rangiora to Christchurch.

Would Kamala and I seize this opportunity to push ahead and beat the reliable old car in the dying moments of the race?

As I ran from the bus stop on Manchester St to the finish line outside The Press on Gloucester St, I was full of hope.

But that hope was soon dashed. As I turned the corner onto Gloucester St, John’s white Tesla came into view.

He had beaten me – but not by much. His journey was just seven minutes shorter than mine.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The Northern Corridor opened in December 2020 and has proved a boon to commuters.

It took him 24 minutes to drive from Rangiora to Christchurch, with the final 10 minutes in slow traffic. My bus journey took 31 minutes.

Kamala’s e-bike adventure, through pleasant landscaped cycle lanes, took a leisurely one hour and 13 minutes.

She came in last, but probably had the most pleasant journey and got a bit of exercise into the bargain.

And I may have finished second, but I got to read a book and occasionally stare out the window at fields of cows.

So, who really won?