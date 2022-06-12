Mayor among Christchurch leaders jetting off to Adelaide next month

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel will travel to Adelaide with other city leaders next month, marking her first overseas journey in over two years.

It will be Lianne Dalziel’s first overseas trip as mayor since she visited Japan in February 2020 to apologise to families of those killed in the 2011 Christchurch earthquake.

Meanwhile, Christchurch Airport representatives hope to use the Adelaide trip to work towards establishing a direct flight to the South Australia state capital.

The three-day visit, between July 11 and 13, will officially commemorate the 50th anniversary of Adelaide and Christchurch being sister cities. It is the longest sister-city relationship Christchurch has.

The group making the journey will be Dalziel, city councillor Anne Galloway, ChristchurchNZ chief executive Ali Adams, University of Canterbury vice-chancellor Cheryl de la Rey, and three Christchurch Airport staff.

Supplied The chief executive of the joint venture that wants to establish aerospace research facilities at Canterbury’s Kaitōrete Spit is joining the trip to Adelaide.

Two aerospace industry leaders will also attend – Mark Rocket, president of Aerospace Christchurch and chief executive of Kea Aerospace, and Linda Falwasser, the chief executive of the Tāwhaki Joint Venture, which is planning to establish aerospace research facilities at Canterbury’s Kaitōrete Spit.

During the trip the delegation will meet with the Adelaide Economic Development Agency, the Children’s University, Adelaide University and the Australian Space Agency and Space Discovery Centre.

The group will also visit Lot Fourteen, the city’s innovation and entrepreneurial precinct, as well as Adelaide’s convention centre.

The trip will be the first time Dalziel has visited one of Christchurch’s seven sister cities since October 2017, when she went to Seattle.

SUPPLIED Officials from Christchurch Airport will travel to Adelaide, where plans for a direct flight between the two cities will be discussed.

The Adelaide trip would initially cost Christchurch City Council $8000 to $9000, said Jonathan King, head of the office of the mayor and chief executive.

But the final cost would be lower because the mayor would reimburse the council for her own travel costs, he said.

Writing in a monthly council report, Dalziel said the trip had been designed to maximise connection building and information sharing.

A spokesperson for Christchurch Airport said its primary aim for the trip would be working towards the establishment of a direct service between Christchurch and Adelaide.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The trip will cost the Christchurch City Council about $8000 to $9000, but this cost is expected to go down as the mayor will reimburse the council for her travel costs.

“We have long been a strong advocate for an Adelaide-Christchurch route and have had discussions about that possibility with our airline partners.”

A memorandum of understanding about this service would be signed with Adelaide Airport during the trip, the spokesperson said.

“We see potential for more inbound and outbound passengers travelling across the Tasman to our part of the world and are working on finding such opportunities, including this one.”

Christchurch city councillors agreed earlier this year to establish new economic partnerships with four countries, one of which is Australia.

Still, reports obtained under official information laws showed a partnership with Australia was not going to be pursued until economic development agency ChristchurchNZ stepped in and lobbied for it.

The city council has said the partnerships will deliver economic benefits, including new direct flights, greater opportunities for Canterbury exporters, and an increased number of international students and migrant workers.