Two arrested after Christchurch shooting

Two men were arrested after a shooting on Bower Ave, North New Brighton.

Two men have been arrested six days after a shooting in Christchurch.

Police found a man with non-critical injuries after a report of gunshots in New Brighton on Monday.

On Saturday morning, police searched two addresses in Upper Riccarton and Hoon Hay and arrested two men.

The men, 28 and 34, will appear at Christchurch District Court on Monday on charges including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

READ MORE:

* Cordons lifted after reports of man with gun in Christchurch

* Five gang members arrested after shooting in West Auckland

* Spikes used to stop fleeing driver in Christchurch



Detective Sergeant Mike Varnam said he hoped the arrests would reassure the public.

"We want to send a strong message to those causing harm with gun violence in our communities - it will not be tolerated," he said.