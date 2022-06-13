Thousands give view on Christchurch stadium as political jibes ramp up

This is what Christchurch’s new stadium would look like if councillors commit another $150m to the project.

Thousands of people have already made their views known about Christchurch’s beleaguered stadium project now that public consultation has begun.

The politics over the stadium itself have intensified too, with two city councillors clashing over the role played by Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel over the years.

Rapidly rising material costs means building the planned 30,000-seat covered stadium within the existing $533 million budget is no longer possible. It is instead forecast to cost $683m.

Residents are being consulted on whether the council should spend the extra $150m to get the stadium built by April 2026, pause work to re-evaluate and redesign it, or scrap plans for a stadium altogether.

People can make submissions online and have until July 5. City councillors will then decide what to do at a meeting on July 14.

Councillor Sara Templeton said she received an update from council staff late on Friday saying there had already been about 3000 submissions since consultation began at midday.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Dawn Baxendale, chief executive of Christchurch City Council, and Barry Bragg, chairman of the independent board governing the stadium, speak about the $150m cost blowout for Christchurch's new stadium.

For comparison, the council’s most recent budget only received about 500 submissions in the course of a month.

Public debate about the stadium – which has a long and complicated history – has been rife in recent weeks.

On Thursday Crusaders forwards coach Jason Ryan publicly questioned if Dalziel ever really wanted the project – though his own boss, Colin Mansbridge, disagreed with his view.

Dalziel said during a council meeting last week that she had taken a position of supporting the stadium right from the start, but with the context of getting “a really good deal for the city”.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff This is the current state of the land where Christchurch’s stadium will be built, if councillors agree to push on with it.

She said now it was important the council made a call to get on with the stadium or bring it to a close.

“I know how I’m feeling about it ... I think the sooner we get on with it, the better.”

Still, Dalziel said some public debate had been “vaguely frustrating”.

She wanted the public to understand that the council committed in 2015 to set money aside for the stadium, to be spent between 2022 and 2025.

At the time the council did not know what it would get in insurance payouts for the city’s quake-damaged above-ground assets.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel says some of the public debate about the stadium has been “vaguely frustrating”.

It was also facing a $900m shortfall due to the hefty costs associated with the rebuild. The government also did not commit funding to the stadium until 2018.

But on Saturday, councillor Aaron Keown said the mayor was deflecting blame on the timeline, RNZ reported.

Keown told Stuff that Dalziel had in 2013 run for the mayoralty of a city that was being rebuilt, and so to delay any promised projects was “not good”. The city’s 2012 post-quake blueprint said the stadium would be built by 2017.

Keown said he had a lot of respect for Dalziel, but this would not stop him from speaking out about a past decision he disagreed with.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Councillor Aaron Keown says mayor Lianne Dalziel is deflecting blame about past decisions on the stadium, though he has been criticised for his comments by a fellow councillor.

But councillor Sara Templeton criticised Keown on Twitter for his “personal attack” on the mayor, saying he was part of the council that never committed funding to the project.

Former councillor Raj Manji also weighed in, saying the issue was the government’s refusal to fund its share of the project. Government funding was only approved in 2018.

Templeton told Stuff: “I just think we need to be encouraging people to look at the actual information and the issue at hand, and not making personal attacks at others.”

During a recent council meeting, she said residents did not deserve a council “casting blame on others as a distraction or making zingy one-liner personal attacks”.

“Previous councils have made decisions in good faith based on the information they had, but what the community expect of us is to take responsibility for listening to them and for making a decision.”