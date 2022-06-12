Moved to tears by the TV news, a schoolgirl is taking on Vladimir Putin by video

Students at Christchurch South Karamata Intermediate School created a video asking Russia president Vladimir Putin why he thinks displacing, killing and injuring children in the Ukraine is OK.

“Hey Mr Putin, we do not understand. Why are you hurting and killing children like us?”

That is the question posed by students at Christchurch South Karamata Intermediate School to the Russian president.

Year 8 student Hannah Watson, 12, hopes a short video she produced will go viral and spark a worldwide movement demanding answers from Putin over the atrocities he has inflicted upon the people of Ukraine.

Russia has launched devastating attacks on several cities since invaded invading in February, killing and injuring thousands of people, including children, and displacing many more.

Hannah’s video features children from her school holding up signs she made with her sister Amelie and a friend, asking Putin, “What have they done to you?” and “What makes this OK?”.

She decided to make a video after being left distraught at an interview on the news with a Ukrainian man in hospital who explained how bombs had killed his wife, daughter and granddaughter.

Supplied Christchurch South Karamata Intermediate School year 8 student Hannah Watson, 12, hopes her video imploring Russian president Vladimir Putin to stop the killing in Ukraine will go viral and reach people in Russia.

She stood in front of the television with tears pouring down her face.

“They could have been us. It felt very close to home. It just hit really hard,” she said.

“For me, this was the moment I realised we had to do something. Water still comes to my eyes thinking about it.”

Supplied Students at Christchurch South Karamata Intermediate School created a video questioning Russia’s treatment of Ukraine. (Screenshot)

Hannah talked it through with her family, and decided things like bake sales, toy collections and donating clothing did not feel like being enough.

“My dad pointed out that what had most upset me was seeing kids who were just like me getting displaced, killed and injured.

“We came up with the idea of making a video with my school asking Putin why he thought displacing, killing and injuring children was OK.”

Supplied Hannah hopes communities all over the world will come together and make their own videos asking the same question. (Screenshot)

There was a delay in getting the project off the ground because her school principal and the person shooting the drone footage both got Covid-19, but the video was finally recorded last month.

Hannah was joined by scores of her fellow students as they held up placards on the school’s playing field imploring Putin to stop.

“My hope with making this video was that it would go viral and communities all over the world would come together and make their own videos asking the same question,” she said.

Hannah hopes the message will work its way into Russia and be seen by its residents who might start asking questions about what is happening in Ukraine.

“Maybe then, and only then, will the people of Russia hear what’s really happening, and we can change the future for everyone.”