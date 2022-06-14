Compensation for wastewater plant stench 'insulting' to Bromley residents

Bromley resident Sandra Bennet says a lot more could have been done for people affected by the ongoing stench from the fire-damaged Christchurch wastewater plant.

Despite compensation from the city council, people living in Christchurch’s stench-plagued suburb of Bromley believe it is not enough to cover what they have had to deal with over the last six months.

Almost $400,000 has been given out to families affected by the smell of the fire-damaged wastewater treatment plant, the money reaching nearly 2000 households.

But for Kayla White, who has lived in the Bromley area for the last year, a $200 Prezzy Card doesn’t go far to help her look after her10-week-old baby and three other children.

The smell is so potent that households are having to use dryers to make sure their clothes do not end up smelling like waste.

For Kayla White, pictured with son Brooklyn and 10-week-old baby Tyson, the compensation does not go very far.

“We can’t hang out the washing, it has to go in the dryer. So $200 for a family of six does nothing,” White said.

“A newborn baby tends to run a dryer on their own, and then we are running a dryer for our own clothes.”

Sharon Arnold is looking after her mother who is in palliative care in her home.

Her house fills up with the smell when the wind is blowing the wrong way, and she says she has even woken up in the middle of the night due to it being so bad.

Sandra Bennet says she would have rather had her rates reduced than the $200 compensation, branding it an insult.

Arnold had to use her dryer throughout the summer to make sure her clean clothes did not end up stinking.

Fellow Bromley resident Sandra Bennet​ said the council’s compensation was an insult, and she was reluctant to even pick it up at all.

“Two hundred dollars for how many years of suffering? It’s bull.”

Bennet said she would rather have had her rates reduced, but instead they were due to be raised again.

Diggers helping clear a trickling filter at the burnt-out Bromley wastewater treatment plant last week.

“My rates are just about ridiculous. For anybody our rates are disgusting, and what are we paying for?”

People in Bromley are not the only ones who are affected by the smell. The Wainoni community is right next door, yet people there have not been compensated.

Tom and Mandy Smith live a street away from the area deemed worthy of being compensated, but say they have to put up with the same smell as their neighbours – and it is so bad they leave their home to avoid it.

“We’re on the other side of the street but we’re getting it just as bad, so why do we have to miss out?” Mandy Smith said.

Tom and Mandy Smith do not get the compensation as they live just outside the zone deemed affected by the smell.

Tom Smith believes the area included should have gone from Anzac Drive and Linwood up to the Palms Mall, where more people would have been able to benefit from the compensation.

Gary Watson, the council’s manager of community partnerships and planning, said the council was assessing the current boundaries and further decisions would be “dependent on data collection confirming the need to extend the boundary and further funding”.

On Monday, Charity Orange Sky and the Student Volunteer Army began offering free laundry services at the Bromley Community Centre. The services would be available from 11am every Monday, along with hot showers.

Meanwhile, sixteen new pumps arrived in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Council head of three waters Helen Beaumont said installation began the same day and would take a couple of weeks to complete.

Wastewater could then be pumped from the aeration basins to the clarifiers, which would “greatly improve the effectiveness of the treatment process”.

“We also expect that by July the large underground pipes to bypass the trickling filters will be completed. This means that our interim solution to treat wastewater at the plant will be fully operational by July,” Beaumont said.

“Once all of this infrastructure is in place and operating effectively, the overall quality of the wastewater will gradually improve before it enters the oxidation ponds.”