A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery after a break-in at a Christchurch premises.

A report of the break-in was made to police about 8.45pm on Monday at a business on Beresford St in New Brighton.

The man was due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Tuesday morning.