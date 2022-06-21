Council yet to take court action against Freedom and Rights Coalition over $50,000 protest bill

Destiny Church pastor Derek Tait, who leads the Freedom and Rights Coalition, is refusing to pay a $50,533 council bill for traffic management during a number of protests.

A $50,000 bill for costs incurred during multiple anti-Government protests in Christchurch is months overdue – but the city council has yet to take court action to recover the money.

Christchurch City Council sent the Freedom and Rights Coalition group, led in Christchurch by Destiny Church pastor Derek Tait, three invoices totalling $50,533 for protests on the city streets in November, December, January and February.

None of the invoices have been paid, despite the first being due on January 20. The other two were due on March 20 and April 20.

The council has the ability to recover the debt through the district court, but it has not yet initiated that process.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Christchurch City Council is yet to initiate a court process to recover the traffic management costs of multiple protests.

In March, the council said it was still hoping to meet Tait to discuss the invoices before it began the process of recovering the money.

In May, a spokesperson said the council was “undertaking internal discussions around recovering the amount owed”.

Now the council is saying it is “seeking legal advice on the process going forward”.

More invoices were due to be sent by the council for protests in March, but they never came about.

A spokesperson said bills were not sent for any additional protests because the council provided significantly fewer traffic management services than it had for the other protests, so had not issued more bills.

Tait has repeatedly denied seeing any invoices.

On Monday, Tait said he would not be paying the invoices because he did not owe the council anything.

“They’ve got no legal grounds,” he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS & PETER MEECHAM The “pro-choice” protest in Christchurch went from Cranmer Square to Cathedral Square in November 2021.

Veteran activist John Minto supported Tait’s refusal to pay.

In March, Minto said charging Tait to protest was a breach of the Bill of Rights and was a fundamental attack on the civil and political rights of every Christchurch resident.

“I strongly disagree with most of the views of the Freedom and Rights Coalition, but to try to charge them for costs associated with a public protest in a democratic country is fundamentally wrong at every level.”

At the time Jane Davis, the council’s infrastructure, planning and regulatory services general manager, said events affecting the flow of traffic must be managed carefully through a rigorous process that requires a traffic management plan.

Without this, there was a greater likelihood that someone could be harmed.

The coalition had refused to work with the council, and as a result the council had not always been aware of the protest plans far enough in advance, which increased costs, she said.