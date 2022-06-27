Former health board boss David Meates expected to run for Christchurch mayoralty

David Meates received a guard of honour from staff when he stepped down from the Canterbury District Health Board in 2020. Now he is expected to run for the Christchurch mayoralty.

Former Canterbury health board boss David Meates is expected to make an announcement in the coming days over a bid to run for the Christchurch mayoralty.

Meates resigned suddenly as chief executive of Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) in 2020 after 12 years amid tension between senior managers and the CDHB board.

There were issues over the organisation’s deficit and how to reduce it.

Meates is currently based in the United Kingdom, where he is working as a specialist health systems adviser.

He hinted at a possible tilt at the mayoralty earlier this year, and an announcement about his future plans is imminent.

The mayoralty will be vacated when mayor Lianne Dalziel steps down at the local body elections in October after three terms in the top job since taking over from Bob Parker in 2013.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff Meates was a popular boss at the health board and helped lead the health response in the days after the Christchurch terror attacks.

Burwood councillor Phil Mauger is the only person to have officially thrown their hat into the ring for the mayoralty.

Christchurch deputy mayor Andrew Turner will also step away from local body politics in October.

Meates was a popular boss at the health board, with staff saying he built a “can-do” culture, demonstrated “true leadership” and “transformed” the organisation during his tenure.

On his last day at the health board hundreds of people lined Oxford Terrace to form a guard of honour, clapping as he left.

Following his departure more senior managers resigned in the following days and weeks, totalling seven out of 11 executives.

The departures prompted two staff protests and calls for government intervention.

Then-health minister Chris Hipkins responded by sending Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield to try to “stabilise” the situation.