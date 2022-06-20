Three injured in four-car crash next to railway tracks in Canterbury

A person was left seriously injured after four cars crashed in rural North Canterbury. (File photo)

Three people have been injured, including one seriously, in a four-car crash in Canterbury at an intersection where at least 25 crashes have been recorded since 2000.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Lineside Rd and Mulcocks Rd in Flaxton, near Kaiapoi in North Canterbury, after the crash happened near a railway line about 6.20pm on Monday.

One person was seriously injured while two others suffered moderate injuries, a St John spokesperson said.

All were taken to Christchurch Hospital.

The intersection has become a hotspot for serious crashes in recent years.

At least 25 crashes were recorded at the site since 2000, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, including two serious crashes and one that was fatal.

In February 2020, a crash claimed the life of young father Adam Bisseker. The 31-year-old fabrication engineer died when his truck crashed into a train at the railway crossing.

Craig Wright, who operates a business near the intersection, raised concerns last year after he was involved in a crash, witnessed several serious collisions and lost a friend – all at the same intersection.

He previously said he feared for the safety of his colleagues, family and friends every time there was a serious crash there.