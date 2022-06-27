'Injustice righted' as council grants $3m for new community swimming pool for Christchurch

Christchurch city councillor Pauline Cotter says an injustice was righted when the council approved a $3m grant to rebuild Edgeware Pool.

For 15 years residents have fought to replace a community swimming pool controversially demolished by Christchurch City Council.

That injustice was finally righted last week, city councillor Pauline Cotter said, when the council approved a $3 million grant to help rebuild the Edgeware Pool as part of its coming year’s budget.

Last week’s decision means a $4m complex comprising a 25-metre outdoor pool, a separate learners’ pool and a toddlers’ splash pad could be open as soon as the summer of 2023.

Without the grant, an opening would have been years away.

READ MORE:

* Handful of projects benefit from late changes to Christchurch's proposed council budget

* Christchurch community group determined to replace demolished suburban pool

* Christchurch's Edgeware Pool to get $1.25m of ratepayer money

* Christchurch's Edgeware Pool group wants council to stump up with $5m to build pool

* Resource consent granted for Edgeware pool complex in Christchurch



People in St Albans have been working to build a new pool ever since the original was demolished due to its deteriorating condition in 2007.

That sparked protest marches, public meetings and bitter clashes with councillors and former mayor Garry Moore.

In February 2016 the council agreed to sell land for the Edgeware pool to St Albans Pavilion and Pool Group for $1.

Two years later the council decided to give $1.25m to the pool group, but the payment never happened because it was conditional on the group matching the council contribution and funding the remainder of the project.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF The old pavilion remains at the Edgeware pool site.

St Albans Pavilion and Pool Group committee member Lynne O’Keefe​​ said the group was “absolutely delighted” at the council money.

She had no idea when the pool would have been built without it.

“We’ve got to thank Pauline (Cotter) for getting that through and (councillor) Mike Davidson and the other councillors that supported her.”

Cotter fought to get the money into the council’s annual plan, with support from Davidson.

The council received 500 submissions on the annual plan and 170 of those supported the pool grant.

Cotter said it was “wonderful” to see the grant approved by council.

“It’s righting an injustice. The pool is in the DNA of the community.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The former Edgeware Pool was demolished in 2007. A new one could be built as soon as summer 2023.

The council had changed its philosophy since 2007, and it was now keen to see communities step up and take ownership of projects, Cotter said.

The pool project has been led completely by the community, which has been raising money through quiz nights and raffles to fund early designs, resource consents and rates.

The community will also be responsible for operating the pool once it was complete.

When asked if the city needed another swimming pool, Cotter said she did not understand it when people said the city had too many.

“Look back years ago, every school had a pool. We really need to take heed of the drowning rates.

Housing intensification was also seeing the population in the area grow, Cotter said.

The $3m grant amounts to 0.01% of the council’s 4.66% rates increase.

The group is now focused on raising money the remaining $1m. It needs to raise about $35,000 to pay for detailed drawings, as the council money can only be spent on the capital work.

O’Keefe said the group would make applications to major funding bodies including Rātā Foundation and the Lotteries Commission, with the hope they would support the project.