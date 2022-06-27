Free wi-fi for central Christchurch 'key for any smart 21st century city'

Students from Ao Tawhiti Unlimited Discovery help Enable test a free wi-fi service in central Christchurch.

People visiting Christchurch’s central city will be able to enjoy free wi-fi from Monday.

The free service, being provided by Christchurch City Council and its fibre broadband provider Enable, will be available in an area roughly bounded by Armagh St, Lichfield St, Colombo St, and Cambridge Tce.

Enable chief executive Johnathan Eele​ said Enable had invested in the project because having a high-quality free wi-fi service was key for any smart 21st century city.

Not only would free wi-fi result in high-level economic benefits for Christchurch, there would also be real benefits for locals and visitors, he said.

READ MORE:

* Free wi-fi for central Christchurch to help promote an 'innovative and progressive' city

* North Canterbury bus users could be next to get free wi-fi

* Free wi-fi planned for Cathedral Square in May

* Te Aroha business project provides 'feet-in-the-street' free wi-fi



“Locals and visitors can enjoy free connectivity when they are exploring many of the things our central city has to offer.”

Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale​ said with the borders opening to all travellers next month, it was the perfect time to launch the free service.

supplied Fibre broadband provider Enable and the Christchurch City Council have launched a free wi-fi service in the central city.

“We hope to see the central city bustling with visitors and having them able to access fast, reliable, and free internet will be a huge bonus.”

There are some gaps in the coverage on the map, including halfway down Cashel Mall.

Enable said the coverage was focused on areas where there were high local and visitor numbers, but it also had to consider where it could install network equipment. Enable had installed equipment at either end of Cashel Mall and would continue to improve the reach in that area.

Students were another group that Enable hoped would benefit from the free wi-fi.

“We expect students to take full advantage of this new free service,” Eele said.

Enable hoped students would use the service to learn or to create content when visiting the city and also to connect with friends, family and the world.

Supplied Students from Ao Tawhiti Unlimited Discovery help Enable test a free wi-fi service in central Christchurch, being provided by Christchurch City Council and its fibre broadband provider Enable.

About 60 students from inner-city school Ao Tawhiti Unlimited Discovery helped Enable test the network before the launch.

The testing was a big success and helped Enable get ready the launch, Eele said.

Ao Tawhiti Unlimited Discovery director Anita Yarwood​ said having free wi-fi available was just one more thing that made central Christchurch a fantastic place for students to be based.

“I am sure our students and their whānau will take full advantage of this service.”