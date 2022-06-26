A dry and 'sheltered' start to winter for Canterbury

People make the most of the fine day to walk along Waimari Beach in North New Brighton on Friday.

Winter is here, but for Canterbury, it’s already a drier one than usual.

Just a few days out from the end of June, the garden city has received only 36.6 millimetres of rain for the entire month, just over half the monthly average of 61.1mm, MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said.

This follows below average rainfall also recorded in March, April and May, he said.

“There's been more easterly, north-easterly flows that have brought rain to the north and east of the country, but Canterbury with the La Niña weather patterns, you’re sheltered down there,” Bellam said.

NIWA’s soil moisture deficit chart showed it was drier in parts of Mid and South Canterbury now than it was at the same time last year, especially in the area surrounding Lake Ellesmere.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Mt Hutt should get some more snow on Tuesday, MetService says. (File photo)

However, Christchurch is likely to get some rain next week thanks to an active front moving up the South Island, Bellam said.

There would be rain on Monday evening and on Tuesday as a southerly change came through.

Snow was possible to 700 metres on Banks Peninsula, but was more certain in the Southern Alps, Mt Hutt and Porters Pass, he said.

Bellam said it would be fine again on Wednesday, but rain was also forecast for late Thursday.

The active front bringing this rain has caused weather warnings. A heavy snow watch is in place for the Canterbury high country and heavy rain watches are in place in Fiordland and Westland.

There are road snowfall warnings for Milford Rd, the Crown Range Rd and the Lindis Pass, with heavy snow likely above 700m and lighter snow from 500 to 700m.

On Sunday, temperatures in Christchurch hit 15.6C, with the mercury expected to drop to 2C overnight. Monday’s high is 14C, with a low of 5C.

Stuff Christchurch was expected to reach 14C on Monday.

Just before 6pm on Sunday, it was far warmer in the north of the country. Kaitaia was sitting at 15C as the hottest place in the country, while the coldest went to Omarama in the Mackenzie district, which was sitting at -0.7C.

Sub-zero temperatures overnight were expected across the country for the remainder of the week.