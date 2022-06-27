Heavy snow to 400m forecast for Canterbury, road closures possible

A front is expected to bring rain to Canterbury on Monday evening, turning to snow over the high country.

A severe weather watch has been issued by MetService for heavy rain in Westland, and heavy snow in the Canterbury high country.

Several higher South Island roads will also likely be affected by snow.

MetService has issued heavy snow and road snowfall warnings as well as heavy rainfall warnings for the South Island on Monday.

A heavy snow watch is in force for areas south of the Rangitata River with snow expected to about 400 metres later on Monday night, MetService meteorologist Peter Little said.

“Snow is forecast to fall down to 400m over inland parts of the South Island during Monday and Tuesday, affecting many higher roads and high country farms, while the influence of the relatively warm ocean means the snow level will be a few hundred metres higher near the coast.

“Later today will be the most significant snow of the week.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Traffic was brought to a stop near Spingfield waiting for Porters Pass to open after heavy snow closed the pass in mid-June. (File Photo)

Arthur’s Pass (SH73), Porters Pass (SH73), Lewis Pass (SH7), and Lindis Pass (SH8) all have road snowfall warnings in place from Monday night to Tuesday morning.

Arthur's Pass is expected to have 10 to 20 centimetres of snow to settle above 700m with lesser amounts to 500m.

Porters Pass is similar with 8 to 15cm of snow to settle above 700m with lesser amounts to 500m.

At Lewis Pass, rain is expected to turn to snow from early Tuesday morning to early Tuesday afternoon. Five to 8cm of snow is expected to accumulate above 700m and lesser amounts to 500m.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Snow in the Mackenzie district near Twizel last week. (File photo)

A period of heavy northerly rain to northern Fiordland and Westland is expected to continue through into early Tuesday, where accumulations may approach warning amounts, MetSerice said.

This front is also expected to bring rain to Canterbury Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Little said temperatures were expected to get “reasonably cooler” again on Friday “but not low enough for any significant snow near Canterbury”.

“Snow showers are forecast down to 400m over southern New Zealand on Thursday and Friday, which will once again affect some of the higher roads from Canterbury southwards,” he said.