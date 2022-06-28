Buyer found for derelict Christchurch lodge dating back to 1850s

Shaune Wylie speaks about the efforts to save the earthquake-damaged Englefield Lodge on Christchurch's Fitzgerald Ave. (First published October 2016)

Christchurch’s historic and derelict Englefield Lodge looks to have found a new owner.

Since being extensively damaged in the earthquakes, the heritage-listed 1850s homestead has sat deteriorating during a drawn-out insurance dispute which included High Court proceedings.

It was put up for sale in as-is condition by owners the Wylie family trust earlier this year. The damage meant interested buyers were unable to go inside the building.

After failing to sell at auction in April, and then again by deadline tender, the property is now under contract to a would-be buyer.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Englefield Lodge in 2008, before being badly damaged in the earthquakes of 2010 and 2011.

Harcourts agent Chelsea Kennedy said the sales contract was due to be confirmed in August.

She was unable to disclose any information about the intending buyer, including whether they intend to restore the house or demolish it and redevelop the site.

The house has been deemed uneconomic to repair. It was marketed as “appealing to developers seeking a large section in the central city”.

HARCOURTS/Stuff The property earlier this year.

Englefield Lodge was bought in 2008 by Shaun and Kirsten Wylie, then husband and wife. Shaun Wylie said after the earthquakes they had were keen on fixing the building.

Despite a “hefty” insurance settlement, Wylie estimated the house could take $2m to repair and the settlement would not be sufficient.

Family issues further complicated the fate of the property.

Don Scott/Stuff The property in 2012, buttressed for support after suffering earthquake damage.

The house has 12 rooms and a slate roof, and sits on a 1624m² site on Fitzgerald Ave just south Avonside Dr. The past few years have seen it suffer weather damage because of holes in the roof and walls and broken windows.

It was built in 1855 and 1856 by early settler William Guise Brittan, and is thought to have been designed by his nephew, Charles Fooks, according to Heritage New Zealand. It was built partly of cob construction.

The house was originally a farm homestead on a large riverside property complete with an impressive garden. The land has since been subdivided several times.

Englefield Lodge is part of a block listed by the city council as one of the sites it would like to ringfence against new density housing rules.