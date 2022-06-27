Fatal quad bike crash on rural private property prompts WorkSafe investigation

A fatal quad bike crash in Ashburton on Sunday has prompted an investigation by WorkSafe. (File photo)

An investigation by WorkSafe has been launched following a fatal quad bike crash near Ashburton.

Police were alerted to the incident on a private property in Lauriston about 11am on Sunday, a spokesperson said.

Two fire trucks also responded to what a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson described as a “medical incident”.

All other questions were referred to St John, a spokesperson saying an ambulance was called but “not required for transportation”.

A WorkSafe spokesperson confirmed it had been notified of a fatal quad bike crash and an investigation was launched.

“WorkSafe can't give any more information while the investigation is ongoing.”