Fatal quad bike crash on rural private property prompts WorkSafe investigation
An investigation by WorkSafe has been launched following a fatal quad bike crash near Ashburton.
Police were alerted to the incident on a private property in Lauriston about 11am on Sunday, a spokesperson said.
Two fire trucks also responded to what a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson described as a “medical incident”.
All other questions were referred to St John, a spokesperson saying an ambulance was called but “not required for transportation”.
A WorkSafe spokesperson confirmed it had been notified of a fatal quad bike crash and an investigation was launched.
“WorkSafe can't give any more information while the investigation is ongoing.”