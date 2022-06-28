Chains essential on Arthur's Pass highway as snow settles on alpine roads

A heavy snow watch is issued for parts of the South Island as the MetService forecasts the arrival of several cold fronts.

Restrictions are in place and drivers are being advised to take extra care as snow settles on roads in the South Island.

Snowfall overnight on State Highway 73 between Springfield to Arthurs Pass has meant restrictions are in place, with chains essential, Waka Kotahi reported on Tuesday.

The pass was closed to towing vehicles and motorists were advised to take extra care travelling this route, a spokesperson said.

Road snowfall warnings were in place for several alpine passes.

MetService issued road snowfall warnings on Monday for Lewis Pass, Arthur’s Pass, Porters Pass and Lindis Pass, all lasting till at least midday on Tuesday.

Rain is forecast to turn into snow from early on Tuesday into the early afternoon. Between 5cm and 8cm of snow was forecast down to 700m, with lesser amounts to 500m around Lewis Pass.